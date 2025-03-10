Syrian Interim President Vows Accountability Amid Reports of Mass Killings in Coastal Region

Syrian interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa has vowed to hold accountable those responsible for the recent wave of violence in Syria’s coastal region, particularly targeting security forces and civilians. In a televised address on Sunday, al-Sharaa condemned the killings in Latakia and Tartous provinces, blaming the attacks on “remnants of the fallen regime” and their foreign backers, who he claims are trying to destabilize Syria and incite sectarian conflict.

Al-Sharaa emphasized that those responsible for the deaths of security personnel and civilians would face justice without exception, reaffirming his commitment to national stability. He also warned against any attempts to divide Syria or calls for foreign intervention, insisting that the country would remain united through the will of its people and the strength of its army.

Formation of High Committee for Civil Peace to Address Regional Concerns

In response to the escalating violence, al-Sharaa announced the creation of a High Committee for Civil Peace. This committee will directly engage with local communities in the coastal region to address concerns and help ensure stability amid the unrest. The formation of this committee signals the interim government’s commitment to maintaining peace and preventing further violence in the region.

UN Condemns Killings of Civilians, Calls for Full Investigation

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Turk, has strongly condemned the recent killings of civilians in Syria. Turk called for a thorough investigation into the executions of non-combatants, including women, children, and fighters who were no longer engaged in combat. He urged the establishment of a comprehensive and credible justice process at the national level to ensure accountability and fairness.

Also Read: Israel plans to establish ‘migration administration’ for relocating Gazans: Minister

“We are receiving extremely disturbing reports of entire families being killed,” said Turk. “The perpetrators must be held accountable, and Syria must establish a justice system that is both inclusive and fair.”

Clashes in Latakia and Tartous: 745 Civilian Deaths Reported

Violent clashes erupted in Syria’s coastal provinces of Latakia and Tartous on Thursday, as Syrian security forces clashed with armed groups opposing the new government in Damascus. In response to the escalating violence, additional army and interior ministry units were deployed to the region, and local authorities imposed a curfew to maintain order. The Syrian interim defense ministry also announced the closure of roads leading to the affected areas.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a UK-based monitoring group, reported that at least 745 civilians have been killed in recent days during the violence in coastal Syria.

Syria Faces Growing Crisis Amid Violent Clashes

The ongoing violence in the coastal provinces of Syria reflects the broader instability that continues to plague the country. As the interim government seeks to assert control, the situation remains tense, with international calls for accountability and justice growing louder.