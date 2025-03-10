Israel plans to establish ‘migration administration’ for relocating Gazans: Minister

Israel is working on setting up a “migration administration” within its Defense Ministry to facilitate the relocation of Palestinian residents from the Gaza Strip, according to Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich. The far-right leader, who is also a key member of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition government, made the announcement during a recent conference at the Israeli parliament. The event was organized by the pro-settler lobby group, the “Land of Israel Caucus.”

Smotrich Discusses Trump’s Controversial “Gaza Riviera” Plan

At the conference, Smotrich referred to the controversial “Gaza Riviera” plan, proposed by former US President Donald Trump. The plan envisions a US takeover of Gaza, relocating its residents, and transforming the area into a Middle Eastern “Riviera” for tourism and development. Though the plan has been widely criticized and rejected by regional countries, Israeli officials, including Netanyahu, have expressed support for it.

Plans for Large-Scale Relocation of Gaza’s Population

Smotrich further elaborated that preparations for the migration administration are already underway. He revealed that, under the proposed relocation plan, approximately 10,000 people could be moved out of Gaza per day, with the entire population of around 2 million potentially relocated within six months.

Cooperation with the US on Relocation Countries

According to Smotrich, Israel is in “ongoing coordination with the US administration” to identify countries that would accept Gazan refugees. This cooperation is part of the broader effort to implement the controversial Gaza relocation plan.

Trump’s Plan Faces Rejection, While Alternative Plans Surface

Trump’s “Gaza Riviera” proposal has been met with strong opposition from many countries in the region and around the world. In response, Arab leaders have approved an alternative Gaza reconstruction plan, drafted by Egypt, which is valued at $53 billion. This plan aims to rebuild Gaza without the need for relocating its people.

Trump’s Ambitions for Gaza

In early February 2024, Donald Trump expressed his belief that the United States would “have Gaza” under US authority, stating that the US would “keep it” and oversee its development into a commercial hub with resorts and office buildings. This vision has further sparked debate on the future of Gaza and its residents.