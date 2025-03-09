Trump denies reports of Rubio-Musk clash; calls them ‘fake news’

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Sunday refuted claims of a heated exchange between Secretary of State Marco Rubio and tech entrepreneur Elon Musk regarding federal workforce reductions. The dispute allegedly occurred during a recent White House meeting, but Trump quickly labeled the reports as “fake news.”

Addressing the issue on his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump posted, “Elon and Marco have a great relationship. Any statement other than that is fake news!!!” His post came after a report from the New York Times, which claimed that during a Cabinet meeting on Thursday, Musk, the administration’s cost-cutting czar, criticized Rubio for not making deeper cuts to the State Department’s staff. According to the report, Musk accused Rubio of “firing nobody.”

Musk and Rubio’s Reported Exchange

The New York Times article described a tense moment where Musk criticized Rubio for failing to make significant staffing reductions. Rubio, in response, reportedly reminded Musk that over 1,500 State Department officials had already opted for early retirement through buyouts. He sarcastically asked Musk if he wanted those employees rehired only to be fired again.

Trump Dismisses the Clash Reports

When asked about the reported disagreement, Trump dismissed the claims, stating, “No clash, I was there. Elon gets along great with Marco, and they’re both doing a fantastic job. There is no clash.” Trump emphasized that there was no tension between Rubio and Musk, reinforcing his stance that the relationship between the two was strong.

Federal Workforce Cuts and Job Layoffs

In the wake of the growing controversy over federal job cuts, Trump defended his administration’s approach, emphasizing that he planned to use a “scalpel” rather than a “hatchet” when it comes to reducing the size of the federal workforce. This comes amidst rising concerns about the impact of aggressive layoffs in recent weeks.

Also Read: India-US Strategic Friendship to Remain Strong Under Trump’s Leadership, Says Expert

Reports from the New York Times and CNN indicate that some Cabinet members have raised concerns about Musk’s approach to job cuts, which they view as overly drastic. Since Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) began its work in late January, more than 30,000 federal employees have been laid off. The White House also reported that around 75,000 federal employees have accepted a “buyout” plan, which offers them eight months of salary for “deferred resignation.”

A Battle of Approaches

While reports suggest growing tensions within the administration over Musk’s approach to staffing cuts, Trump remains adamant that there are no conflicts, particularly between Musk and Rubio. Despite the controversy surrounding the job cuts, Trump has defended the strategy as necessary for the future of the federal government.