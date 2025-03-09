India-US Strategic Friendship to Remain Strong Under Trump’s Leadership, Says Expert

India’s cautious yet positive approach to the policy framework of US President Donald Trump has positioned the two countries for continued cooperation, despite the President’s reputation for being unpredictable and reactive in his responses.

As a global power, India understands the importance of managing its relationship with the United States, focusing on mutual interests to strengthen their bond in key areas like security, trade, and international diplomacy.

Modi-Trump Meeting Marks Strong Foundation for Bilateral Relations

The foundation for the India-US relationship under President Trump was laid out during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s first meeting with the new US President at the White House on February 13. Their pre-meeting exchange on January 27, which set a positive tone, highlighted their commitment to a mutually beneficial partnership. Both leaders emphasized their shared goals of promoting global peace, security, and prosperity.

During their discussions, President Trump expressed support for Prime Minister Modi’s leadership and discussed critical issues such as security in the Indo-Pacific, the Middle East, and Europe. The two leaders also touched on the matter of illegal immigration, with Trump urging Modi to ensure the return of Indian nationals staying illegally in the US.

Trump’s Domestic Focus and Global Policies Affect Indo-US Relations

President Trump’s domestic policy priorities, including economic reforms, border security, and protectionist trade policies, have shaped his approach to foreign relations. His ‘America First’ stance, which seeks to focus on the country’s domestic needs and interests, extends to international issues, including his stance on China and global terrorism.

India has welcomed Trump’s hardline policies on counterterrorism, especially regarding the scrutiny of visa applications from countries promoting faith-based terrorism. Additionally, Trump’s critical approach to China has aligned with India’s interests, particularly with regard to maritime security in the Indo-Pacific. The resumption of Quad Foreign Ministers’ meetings signifies the ongoing strategic alignment between the US and India in countering China’s regional expansion.

Continued Cooperation on Key Issues: Trade, Terrorism, and AI

The India-US relationship also promises to thrive in the fields of technology, defense, and counterterrorism. Trump’s administration has shown a willingness to collaborate with India on emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI), as evidenced by a $500 billion investment in AI infrastructure by the US tech giants in 2021.

Furthermore, the strong defense relationship between the two nations continues to deepen. Notably, Trump has agreed to sell India the fifth-generation F-35 stealth fighter, marking a significant advancement in defense cooperation. Additionally, India and the US are poised to increase their trade to $500 billion by 2030, further cementing their economic ties.

On counterterrorism, India and the US continue to work closely, with Trump pledging to extradite key figures involved in major terror attacks, including the Mumbai attacks. This collaboration in fighting radical Islamic terrorism is a key pillar of their growing strategic partnership.

Trump-Modi Partnership: A Strong Strategic Friendship

Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Washington and his subsequent meeting with President Trump were marked by mutual respect and collaboration. The two leaders praised each other’s leadership and expressed their commitment to furthering the strategic relationship between their countries. Trump referred to Modi as a “great leader,” and Modi described Trump as a “friend,” signaling a strong foundation for continued cooperation.

Future Prospects for Indo-US Relations Under Trump

The partnership between India and the United States under President Trump is expected to evolve based on mutual interests and a shared vision for regional stability and prosperity. From security cooperation in the Indo-Pacific to advancements in technology and trade, the India-US strategic friendship is poised to remain robust under the Trump administration.

The emphasis on strengthening bilateral ties between the two countries offers opportunities for growth in key sectors, including defense, AI, energy, and international security. As the Trump administration continues to focus on the ‘America First’ policy, India’s approach of prioritizing national interests while fostering global partnerships aligns well with the US’s vision of strengthening its influence on the world stage.

A Strategic Partnership for the Future

The strategic partnership between India and the United States is set to continue on an even keel under President Trump’s leadership. Their shared commitment to national and global security, economic growth, and counterterrorism efforts positions the two nations for a prosperous future together.