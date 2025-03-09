Protests Erupt Across Pakistan Against Anti-People Policies and Sindh Rights Violations

Karachi: A Surge in Public Protests Over Corporate Farming and Canal Projects Pakistan has been rocked by a wave of protests in recent days, with citizens expressing their dissatisfaction with what they perceive as “anti-people” government policies and the violation of Sindh’s rights. The protests primarily focus on corporate farming, the construction of six new canals in Sindh, and the alleged exploitation of the province’s water resources.

The Mehnatkash Aurat Rally: A Unified Call for Sindh’s Survival

One of the most significant demonstrations was the Mehnatkash Aurat Rally, which saw thousands of women, farmers, and members of marginalized communities, including the transgender community, taking to the streets to voice their concerns. The rally, which started at the Youth Auditorium and culminated at the Arts Council of Pakistan, was led by Zehra Khan, General Secretary of the Home-Based Women Workers Federation.

The protest aimed to raise awareness about the government’s controversial policies regarding water management in Sindh. Khan, while addressing the crowd, strongly criticized the construction of new canals, claiming these projects were harmful to Sindh’s agriculture and environment. She also emphasized that the destruction of the Indus Delta, caused by climate change, floods, and water exploitation, posed an existential threat to the province’s population and its livelihood.

Khan further urged citizens, especially from Punjab, to oppose these canal projects, highlighting that they were a major threat to the survival of Sindh and its people.

Lawyers Join the Protest Against Controversial Policies

Parallel to the rally, the Karachi Bar Association (KBA) and Hyderabad Bar Council organized their own protests, expressing opposition to the construction of canals, the 26th Constitutional Amendment, and the corporate takeover of Sindh’s land. These protests also drew attention to the Prevention of Electronic Crimes (Amendment) Bill, 2025, which many activists claim could violate citizens’ freedoms.

The lawyers’ protest, held on Sharea Faisal near the FTC flyover, disrupted traffic and highlighted the growing public dissent over policies affecting Sindh. Around 500-600 lawyers participated in the protest, calling for an end to the canal projects and stressing that they had not received the necessary approval from the Council of Common Interest.

Widespread Public Support and Growing Tensions

Both the Mehnatkash Aurat Rally and the lawyer-led protests gained significant traction in Karachi and other parts of Sindh, with citizens joining the demonstrations to condemn the government’s decision to hand over lands to corporate farming interests and the imposition of a “One-Unit” system.

Protesters were united in their call for a halt to these policies, citing the adverse effects they have had on local farmers, the environment, and the broader Sindhi population. The rallying cry for the protesters is clear—fight for Sindh’s rights and prevent the destruction of the province’s natural resources.

The Battle for Sindh’s Future

With public discontent rising, the protests are set to continue as citizens demand the government halt its controversial plans and respect Sindh’s rights. The protests reflect growing frustration with policies seen as detrimental to the province’s welfare and its agricultural and environmental sustainability.

As tensions mount, it remains to be seen how the Pakistani government will respond to these growing calls for change.