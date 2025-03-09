South Korea Braces for Massive Rallies After President Yoon’s Sudden Release

Seoul is bracing for large-scale rallies set to take place on Sunday, a day after the surprise release of impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol from detention. Tens of thousands of people are expected to gather in the South Korean capital, with demonstrations both in support of and against Yoon, following his release from a detention center after a court ruling declared his confinement invalid.

Outdoor Service and Conservative Rally in Central Seoul

One of the significant events is an outdoor service hosted by Sarang Jeil Church, led by conservative pastor Jeon Kwang-hoon. The service, scheduled to begin at 11 a.m., will be held near the presidential residence in central Seoul. This event is expected to draw a large crowd of conservative supporters.

Angry Blue Civic Group Plans Rally Against Yoon’s Impeachment

At 1 p.m., the civic group Angry Blue will hold a rally at Bosingak Pavilion, where participants will voice their opposition to President Yoon’s impeachment. Following the rally, they plan to march along Jongno 3-ga street. This demonstration is expected to contribute to the larger protests throughout the city.

Opposing Activists Plan Large-Scale March for Yoon’s Ouster

On the other side, activists calling for Yoon’s immediate removal from office held an overnight rally just outside Gyeongbok Palace. The group plans to hold a press conference outside the government complex at 11 a.m. to announce a week of “emergency action.” The protests will continue with a march from the National Palace Museum at 2 p.m. A reported 100,000 participants are expected to take part in the demonstration, leading to partial road closures in the area.

Night Rally and Continuing Protests in Gwanghwamun

At 7 p.m., the activist group will organize another rally in Gwanghwamun. Large-scale protests have been ongoing in South Korea following the president’s controversial actions, including his brief imposition of martial law in December.

Also Read: Bangladesh Tops in Child Marriage Rate in Asia, UNICEF Report Reveals

Yoon’s Surprise Release and Self-Immolation Incident

Yoon’s release from detention on Saturday marked the latest chapter in the ongoing political turmoil. The president had been held since mid-January on charges of leading an insurrection. A court ruling on Saturday declared his detention invalid, leading to his release.

The political tension surrounding Yoon’s presidency escalated further on Friday when a 79-year-old man, presumed to be a supporter of the impeached president, set himself on fire near Seoul City Hall. The man, who carried printed materials supporting Yoon and denouncing the opposition, is in critical condition after the incident. Police have yet to release his name, but reports suggest he remains in serious condition at the hospital.

Ongoing Political Unrest in South Korea

This series of events marks a continuation of political unrest in South Korea, with tensions surrounding President Yoon’s impeachment and political future remaining high. As the country braces for another round of large rallies, all eyes are on Seoul as it navigates these unprecedented political divisions.