Bangladesh Tops in Child Marriage Rate in Asia, UNICEF Report Reveals

A recent global report by UNICEF, UN Women, and Plan International has revealed alarming statistics about Bangladesh’s child marriage rates, highlighting the country’s ongoing challenges with gender inequality, violence, and limited opportunities for girls.

The report, titled ‘Girl Goals: What has changed for girls? Adolescent girls’ rights over 30 years’, was released to mark International Women’s Day and shows that Bangladesh has the highest child marriage rate in Asia.

Over 50% of Girls in Bangladesh Married Before 18

According to the report, more than 50% of girls in Bangladesh are married off before they turn 18, placing the country among the top nations globally struggling with child marriage. This practice, deeply rooted in poverty and traditional gender roles, continues to hinder the health, education, and economic opportunities of young girls.

The Importance of Investing in Adolescent Girls

The UNICEF report stresses the importance of investing in adolescent girls, stating that empowering them not only improves their individual lives but also contributes to the economic development and stability of the community and nation. With increased access to life skills and digital literacy, these girls could play an essential role in Bangladesh’s future development.

Challenges Remain Despite Progress

Although the report acknowledges some progress in improving education and healthcare access, it highlights persistent challenges for adolescent girls in Bangladesh, such as inequality, violence, and restricted opportunities. The statistics paint a stark picture:

51.4% of Bangladeshi women aged 20-24 were married before 18.

24% of Bangladeshi women aged 20-24 had given birth before the age of 18.

28% of girls aged 15-19 experienced physical or sexual violence from a partner in the past year.

Only 47% of married adolescent girls have the autonomy to make informed reproductive health decisions.

Rana Flowers: Urgent Action Needed

Rana Flowers, UNICEF’s representative in Bangladesh, emphasized the urgent need for change, stating, “Adolescent girls in Bangladesh want to contribute to a flourishing Bangladesh where they can embrace opportunities and support their country to thrive. Yet, barriers and discrimination continue to hold them, and their country back.” He called on the government to invest more in adolescent health services, strengthen the social work sector, and improve education and digital literacy for girls to unlock their potential.

Bangladesh’s Global Standing in Child Marriage

Bangladesh ranks eighth globally in terms of child marriage rates, with over half of young girls married before reaching adulthood. This practice contributes to deepening poverty, risks girls’ health, and hinders their potential, ultimately impacting Bangladesh’s economic growth. The findings are a call to action for the government to accelerate efforts to combat child marriage and empower girls.

Slow Progress on Girls’ Education and Digital Skills

The report also revealed that Bangladesh’s secondary school completion rate for adolescent girls is only 59.22%, a significant gap that needs urgent attention. Furthermore, Bangladesh is one of just seven countries where the proportion of adolescent girls and young women with digital skills is 2% or lower, exacerbating the digital divide and limiting future opportunities for girls.

Positive Developments and the Road Ahead

Despite these challenges, there are positive developments in Bangladesh. The country has made progress in reducing adolescent birth rates, improving access to skilled birth attendants, and boosting economic participation among young women. Improvements in girls’ enrollment and completion rates at primary, secondary, and higher secondary education levels are also notable.

UN Women’s Gitanjali Singh Calls for Collective Action

Gitanjali Singh, UN Women’s representative in Bangladesh, reflected on the slow and uneven progress since the 1995 Beijing Declaration. She highlighted that while there have been advancements, many girls in Bangladesh remain out of school and at risk of harmful practices and violence. Singh stressed that “an all-hands-on-deck approach is essential to unlock their potential” and that investing in the empowerment and leadership of girls is vital for the country’s future.

Efforts to Empower Girls and Improve Healthcare

In addition to education, initiatives like the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine campaign have played a vital role in protecting Bangladeshi girls from cervical cancer. This program highlights the importance of continued investments in healthcare, education, and social protection to ensure a safer, brighter future for girls in Bangladesh.

The Need for Ongoing Investment in Adolescent Girls

As Bangladesh continues to face challenges in empowering adolescent girls, experts stress that ongoing and sustained investments in education, healthcare, and social protection are crucial. With continued efforts, there is hope that Bangladesh can break the cycle of child marriage and violence, ultimately ensuring better opportunities for its young women and contributing to the nation’s overall development.