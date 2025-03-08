Pakistan’s Capital on High Alert Following Militants’ Attack on Security Checkpoint

Islamabad has been placed on high alert after a major militant attack on a security checkpoint on the Punjab–Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) border early on Saturday morning. The attack, carried out by 15-20 militants, has prompted authorities to close all entry and exit points to Islamabad’s “Red Zone,” which includes critical government buildings and the diplomatic enclave.

Militants Launch Pre-Dawn Attack on Border Checkpoint

Around 15 to 20 heavily-armed militants launched an assault on the Lakhani check post, situated on the Punjab-Khyber Pakhtunkhwa border. The attackers used rocket launchers and other heavy weapons during the pre-dawn attack. They approached the security post from multiple directions, but their movements were detected through thermal imaging cameras.

Security personnel stationed at the checkpoint immediately responded, using machine guns and mortar fire, which forced the militants to retreat. Despite their best efforts, the attackers were unsuccessful in overtaking the checkpoint. This was not the first time the post had been targeted; the militants had previously attempted to capture it multiple times over the past year.

Authorities Seal Off Islamabad’s Red Zone

In response to the attack, Islamabad’s Red Zone, which houses the President’s House, Prime Minister’s House, National Assembly, Senate, Foreign Office, Supreme Court, and other critical offices, has been sealed off. All routes leading to this high-security area have been shut down indefinitely as a precautionary measure. This move aims to prevent any further security breaches in the capital.

Increased Security Measures Across Punjab and Capital

The attack on the Lakhani checkpoint comes after multiple previous attempts by militants to target the location. According to Usman Anwar, Director General of Punjab Police, this is the 19th time that the security forces have successfully repelled an assault on border checkpoints.

“We have successfully thwarted the militants’ attempts through the vigilance of our officers. These elements will not succeed in their nefarious designs,” said Anwar in his statement.

In addition to the increased security in Islamabad, heightened alerts have been issued across the Punjab province and the federal capital to prevent further attacks.

Ongoing Security Challenges

The incident highlights the ongoing security challenges faced by Pakistan, particularly along its borders. The threat of militant attacks continues to affect stability in various regions of the country, necessitating heightened vigilance from law enforcement agencies. Authorities are continuing their efforts to ensure the safety of the public and government institutions.

As the situation evolves, the Pakistani government has promised to enhance security measures and remain on high alert in the face of ongoing threats.