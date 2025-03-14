Emergency Evacuation at Denver Airport: American Airlines Plane Catches Fire on the Tarmac

Denver: An American Airlines plane caught fire on Thursday afternoon while parked at gate C38 at Denver International Airport. Passengers were safely evacuated using emergency slides as thick smoke surrounded the aircraft. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Details of the Fire Incident at Denver Airport

According to an airport spokesperson, the fire began while the plane was stationary at the gate. A dramatic image shared by CBS News showed passengers standing on the wing of the aircraft as smoke enveloped the area. Emergency responders quickly arrived on the scene, and firefighters worked to control and extinguish the blaze by the evening.

No Injuries Reported, Firefighters Extinguish Blaze

The spokesperson confirmed that no injuries were sustained during the incident. The quick response of emergency crews and the deployment of evacuation slides ensured the passengers were safely removed from the plane without any harm.

Investigation into the Cause of the Fire

The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation, but airport officials have praised the swift evacuation process. Passengers and the airline are expected to work with authorities as the investigation continues.