Unexpected Sea Level Rise in 2024, NASA Analysis Shows

New York: Global sea levels have risen at an unexpectedly faster rate in 2024, primarily driven by the expansion of ocean water as it warms, according to a recent report by NASA.

A NASA-led analysis revealed that sea levels rose at a rate of 0.59 centimeters per year in 2024, surpassing the expected rise of 0.43 centimeters per year. The data highlights an accelerated trend in global sea levels, raising concerns about the ongoing impacts of climate change.

Sea Level Rise Driven by Ocean Warming

Josh Willis, a sea level researcher at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California, stated, “Every year is a little bit different, but what’s clear is that the ocean continues to rise, and the rate of rise is getting faster and faster.” The unexpected increase in sea levels was attributed to an unusually high amount of ocean warming, combined with meltwater from land-based ice sources, such as glaciers.

In recent years, about two-thirds of sea level rise was driven by the addition of water from melting ice sheets and glaciers, with the remaining third attributed to the thermal expansion of seawater. However, in 2024, this pattern shifted, with two-thirds of the rise coming from thermal expansion, according to NASA’s findings.

2024: The Warmest Year on Record

“With 2024 as the warmest year on record, Earth’s expanding oceans are following suit, reaching their highest levels in three decades,” said Nadya Vinogradova Shiffer, head of physical oceanography programs at NASA Headquarters. This rapid increase in sea levels comes as global temperatures continue to rise due to human-induced climate change.

Long-Term Trends and Satellite Data

Since the satellite record of ocean height began in 1993, the rate of annual sea level rise has more than doubled. In total, global sea levels have risen by 10 centimeters since the beginning of the satellite era. NASA has tracked sea level changes with satellite missions starting with the TOPEX/Poseidon in 1992.

Currently, the Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich satellite, launched in 2020, is part of a pair of spacecraft monitoring global sea surface height. The upcoming Sentinel-6B satellite will continue to measure sea levels accurately for the next several decades, covering approximately 90% of the world’s oceans.

Implications for the Future

The faster-than-expected sea level rise poses a significant challenge for coastal communities, ecosystems, and infrastructure around the world. As the Earth continues to warm, the impacts of ocean expansion and ice melt are expected to intensify, raising concerns about flooding, erosion, and other climate-related risks.

NASA’s findings emphasize the urgent need for continued monitoring and action to address climate change and mitigate its effects on global sea levels.