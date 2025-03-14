TN Budget 2025-26: Controversy Surrounds Removal of Rupee Symbol from Official Logo

Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Thangam Thenarasu is set to present the state budget for the 2025-26 financial year on Friday at the Assembly Hall of the Assembly-cum-Secretariat complex in Fort St. George, Chennai. The budget session is expected to address critical issues affecting the state, with the Agriculture Budget for 2025-26 to follow on Saturday, March 15.

However, the presentation of this year’s budget has been overshadowed by a growing controversy surrounding Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s decision to replace the official rupee symbol (₹) with the Tamil alphabet ‘Roo’ (‘ரூ’) in the state budget logo.

The Tamil word “Roobai” represents the rupee in the language, and the new symbol was unveiled by CM Stalin on March 13, accompanied by the slogan “Ellarkum Ellam” (Everything for Everyone), aimed at promoting inclusiveness.

Political Backlash and Criticism of the Move

The decision to replace the rupee symbol has sparked a political firestorm, drawing sharp criticism from opposition leaders and Union Ministers alike. Critics have accused the DMK government of promoting linguistic and regional chauvinism by prioritizing symbolic gestures over addressing pressing governance issues.

AIADMK General Secretary and Leader of Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) condemned the move, calling it a publicity stunt aimed at distracting from the government’s failures. Palaniswami took to social media to criticize CM Stalin, accusing him of focusing on symbolic gestures rather than solving real problems faced by the people of Tamil Nadu.

Union Ministers and BJP Leaders Criticize DMK’s Decision

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also condemned the Tamil Nadu government’s decision, calling it “a completely avoidable example of language and regional chauvinism.” Sitharaman emphasized that removing the rupee symbol undermines national unity and encourages divisive sentiments. She pointed out the irony of the DMK’s actions, recalling that the rupee symbol was officially adopted in 2010 under the Congress-led UPA government, where the DMK was a coalition partner.

She also highlighted the contribution of D. Udaya Kumar, the Tamil youth who designed the rupee symbol. “By erasing it now, the DMK is not only rejecting a national symbol but also disregarding the creative contribution of a Tamil youth,” Sitharaman remarked.

Also Read: World knows where epicentre of global terrorism lies: India slams Pak on train hijack claim

Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai also criticized the move, questioning the logic behind replacing the rupee symbol. In a sharp tweet, he remarked, “The DMK government’s state budget for 2025-26 replaces the rupee symbol, which was designed by a Tamilian and adopted by the entire nation. How stupid can you become, Thiru @mkstalin?”

Tensions Over Language Policies and Regional Identity

This controversy comes amid ongoing tensions between the Tamil Nadu government and the Centre over language policies. The DMK-led administration has consistently opposed what it perceives as the imposition of Hindi by the Union government, particularly through the National Education Policy (NEP). The removal of the rupee symbol is being viewed as part of Tamil Nadu’s broader resistance to Central policies that are seen to undermine regional identity.

Focus on Economic Challenges and Development Priorities

As the budget is presented, all eyes will be on how the Tamil Nadu government addresses pressing economic challenges, development priorities, and public welfare amid the political controversy. Despite the storm surrounding the rupee symbol, the budget is expected to provide key insights into the state’s plans for growth and fiscal management in the coming year.

A Budget Shaped by Political and Economic Forces

While the focus on the Tamil Nadu state budget for 2025-26 will primarily be on economic priorities, the controversy over the rupee symbol has undoubtedly shifted the conversation towards the political tensions between the state and central governments. As the session unfolds, both state and national leaders are likely to continue debating the larger issues surrounding regional identity, governance, and national unity.