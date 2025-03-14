World knows where epicentre of global terrorism lies: India slams Pak on train hijack claim

India has strongly rejected Pakistan’s allegations that New Delhi is responsible for the ongoing ethnic violence in Pakistan, with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) asserting that Pakistan should address its own internal issues instead of shifting the blame onto others. In response to media inquiries on the matter, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal described the accusations as “baseless.”

“We strongly reject the baseless allegations made by Pakistan. The whole world knows where the epicenter of global terrorism lies,” Jaiswal said in a statement. “Pakistan should look inwards instead of pointing fingers and shifting the blame for its own internal problems and failures on to others.”

India’s Strong Denial of Involvement in Balochistan Violence

The remarks from Pakistan came after a senior official accused India of sponsoring terrorism and attempting to destabilize neighboring countries, specifically referencing the unrest in the Balochistan region. Pakistan had previously hinted at India’s role in fomenting violence in Balochistan, a region that has seen long-standing tensions and insurgent activity.

Pakistan’s Claims on Train Hijack and Alleged Foreign Involvement

The latest accusations were made following the hijacking of the Jaffar Express by the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA). The attack, which occurred while the train was traveling from Quetta to Peshawar, resulted in the deaths of 21 hostages and four security personnel after a siege lasting approximately 30 hours.

While Pakistan Foreign Office spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan did not directly implicate India in the attack, he suggested the train hijacking was orchestrated from abroad. Khan stated that the rebels involved in the hijacking were in contact with handlers based in Afghanistan throughout the siege, although he reiterated that Pakistan still holds India responsible for sponsoring terrorism against the country.

Pakistan Maintains Its Accusations Against India

Despite Pakistan’s claim that the attack had connections to Afghanistan, Khan stressed that Pakistan’s policy of accusing India of sponsoring terrorism remains unchanged. “There is no shift in our policy. And again, the facts have not changed… India is involved in sponsoring terrorism against Pakistan,” he said.

Rising Tensions Between India and Pakistan

The latest exchange of accusations between India and Pakistan underscores the continued strain in bilateral relations, particularly over issues related to terrorism and regional instability. As both countries continue to point fingers at each other, the global community remains concerned about the broader implications for regional security and stability.