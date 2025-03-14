Putin Thanks PM Modi, Trump for Efforts on Ukraine Ceasefire

Russian President Vladimir Putin has thanked several world leaders, including US President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for their continued efforts to bring peace to Ukraine amid the ongoing conflict. During a press briefing on Thursday, Putin acknowledged the dedication of these leaders in seeking a resolution to the war, despite the many global challenges they are facing.

Global Leaders Advocate for Peace in Ukraine

“I would like to start by offering my sincere thanks to President Trump of the US for his focus on the Ukraine situation,” Putin stated. He further recognized the contributions of Chinese President Xi Jinping, Prime Minister Modi of India, and the Presidents of Brazil and South Africa for their active engagement in the peace efforts.

Putin highlighted that these leaders’ efforts are centered on the noble cause of stopping the conflict and preventing further loss of life in the war-torn region.

Prime Minister Modi’s Stance on Peaceful Resolution

Prime Minister Modi has consistently emphasized India’s commitment to peace and diplomacy regarding the Russia-Ukraine conflict. During his recent meeting with President Trump at the White House, Modi made it clear that India is not neutral in this matter and strongly supports a peaceful resolution.

“This is not an era of war but of dialogue and diplomacy,” Modi asserted, reaffirming India’s stance. He has kept open lines of communication with both President Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, stressing the need for a diplomatic resolution to the crisis.

US Proposes 30-Day Ceasefire Agreement

The United States has proposed a 30-day ceasefire to Russia, urging the country to accept the deal without any preconditions. While President Putin expressed support for the ceasefire, he noted that there are certain “nuances” that need to be addressed and raised “serious questions” about how the proposal would be implemented.

Trump and Zelensky React to Ceasefire Talks

In response to Putin’s comments, President Trump described the Russian leader’s stance as “promising” but suggested that further discussions were needed to fully assess the proposal’s potential.

Meanwhile, Ukraine has agreed to the ceasefire proposal, following a meeting between President Trump and President Zelensky in Saudi Arabia earlier this week. The agreement comes amid mounting international pressure for a peaceful resolution to the ongoing conflict.

The Ongoing Ukraine Conflict and its Impact

Since the conflict began in February 2022, the war in Ukraine has caused immense devastation, with hundreds of thousands of people dead or injured and millions more displaced. The economic and geopolitical tensions between Russia and the West have escalated, and the ceasefire discussions now offer a glimmer of hope for a potential resolution.

Global Peace Efforts

As discussions surrounding the ceasefire continue, global leaders remain committed to achieving peace and stability in Ukraine. The outcome of these talks could serve as a crucial step toward ending the prolonged conflict and mitigating further humanitarian crises.