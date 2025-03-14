Trump Vows to Annex Greenland Again During Meeting with NATO Chief

During a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in the Oval Office, US President Donald Trump reiterated his belief that the United States would successfully annex Greenland, an autonomous territory of Denmark. According to US news reports, Trump expressed confidence that the acquisition of the large island was inevitable, even suggesting that NATO could play a role in facilitating the process.

Trump’s Statements on Greenland Acquisition

“I think it will happen,” Trump told reporters during the meeting, according to reports. Trump also mentioned that the US already has a military presence in Greenland, hinting that the American military could increase its presence there in the future. He also made controversial comments about historical claims to the island, saying, “A boat landed there 200 years ago or something. They say they have rights to it,” though he quickly added, “I don’t know if that’s true. I don’t think it is, actually.”

NATO Chief’s Response to Trump’s Greenland Remarks

In response to Trump’s comments, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte made it clear that any discussions regarding Greenland’s acquisition were outside his responsibilities and stated that he did not wish to involve NATO in such matters. Rutte’s response highlighted the complex and sensitive nature of the issue, as Greenland is a self-governing territory of Denmark.

Danish Government and Greenland’s Independence Movement Respond

The topic of Greenland’s potential annexation has sparked controversy in Denmark and Greenland. Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen reaffirmed Denmark’s stance earlier this month, emphasizing that the future of Greenland should be determined by its people. Meanwhile, Greenland’s opposition Demokraatit (Democrats) party, which won the recent parliamentary election, has criticized Trump’s rhetoric and advocates for a gradual move toward independence from Denmark.

Historical Context of Greenland’s Status

Greenland, the world’s largest island with a population of around 60,000 people, was a Danish colony until 1953. It then became an integral part of Denmark, with Greenlanders gaining Danish citizenship. In 1979, Greenland achieved home rule, granting the island greater self-governance while Denmark maintained control over foreign and defense policies.

Greenland’s Future

As discussions about Greenland’s future continue to unfold, the situation remains highly contentious, with Denmark and Greenland reaffirming their position against external interference, especially from the US.