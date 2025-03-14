Middle East

Israeli Airstrikes Target Lebanon’s Bekaa Region Despite Ceasefire Agreement

The Israeli military has launched multiple airstrikes on eastern Lebanon's Bekaa Valley, striking key locations near the villages of Qousaya, Al-Sha'ara, and Janta in the eastern mountain range. The airstrikes, reported by Lebanon's state-run National News Agency, caused significant damage to the targeted areas.

14 March 2025
Israeli Strikes in Kafr Kila and Baalbek

In addition to the airstrikes in Bekaa, Israeli forces dropped three sound bombs over the village of Kafr Kila in southeastern Lebanon. An Israeli warplane also flew at high altitudes in a spiral pattern over the city of Baalbek and its surrounding regions, escalating tensions in the area.

Targeting Hezbollah Infrastructure in Bekaa

According to Israeli military officials, the airstrikes were part of an operation aimed at destroying infrastructure used by Hezbollah for manufacturing and storing strategic weapons. The strikes reportedly included six air-to-ground missiles targeting the eastern mountain range near Baalbek.

Ceasefire Agreement Remains in Effect, Tensions Persist

Despite a US- and French-brokered ceasefire agreement signed on November 27, 2024, aimed at ending clashes between Israel and Hezbollah, the Israeli military has continued to conduct occasional strikes in Lebanon, citing threats posed by Hezbollah.

The ceasefire has been fragile, and Israeli forces are still present in several strategic locations across Lebanon, despite the February 18, 2025, withdrawal deadline set in the agreement.

