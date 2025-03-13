Pakistan Faces 18-Hour Power Outages During Ramadan, Citizens Struggle

Karachi: Prolonged Power Cuts Disrupt Daily Life

Power outages of over 18 hours in Pakistan’s Karachi have been causing significant inconvenience to people during the holy month of Ramadan.

The continuous power cuts, coupled with rising temperatures, have made fasting, prayers, and daily activities extremely challenging, according to a report by The Express Tribune.

Middle and Lower-Class Areas Worst Affected

The most affected citizens belong to the poor and middle-class areas of Karachi, where load shedding has made life miserable. Many residents are struggling with disrupted routines, especially during Sehri and Iftar hours, as they cope with extended blackouts.

Also Read: Abu Azmi Calls for Peaceful Holi, Ramzan Friday Prayers

Public Protests Against Power and Water Crisis

Last month, Karachi witnessed large-scale protests against electricity outages and water shortages. Demonstrators blocked roads and set tyres on fire, expressing their frustration over being left without power for up to four consecutive days.

Pakistan’s Energy Sector in Deep Crisis

The Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE) recently reported that the country’s energy sector is in a severe crisis. The key factors include:

Perpetual circular debt

Poorly structured independent power producer (IPP) contracts

Outdated tariff policies

Unreliable electricity supply and rising tariffs

Dependence on non-renewable energy sources

Inefficient energy use

According to PIDE experts, the governance structure within the power sector has led to widespread mismanagement, worsening the energy crisis over the years.

Pakistan’s Circular Debt Reaches Rs2.6 Trillion The power sector’s circular debt has ballooned to Rs2.6 trillion. However, authorities often attribute the crisis primarily to electricity theft rather than addressing systemic inefficiencies. This perspective has been criticized by experts, including those at Dawn, a leading Pakistani newspaper.

Power Shortages Affecting Multiple Cities Karachi is not the only city facing prolonged power outages. Several cities across Pakistan have been suffering from frequent electricity shortages. In 2023, a nationwide blackout left nearly 220 million people without power, plunging major cities into darkness, further highlighting the country’s worsening energy crisis.

As Pakistan continues to battle these persistent energy issues, citizens are left grappling with the daily struggles of life without a reliable power supply, making Ramadan particularly challenging for millions.