Abu Azmi Calls for Peaceful Holi, Ramzan Friday Prayers

Maharashtra Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA Abu Azmi on Thursday urged citizens to celebrate Holi and the Ramzan Friday prayers on March 14 with peace and mutual respect.

Political Discussions Over Festive Coincidence

The overlap of the Hindu festival Holi and the special Jumma prayers of Ramzan has sparked political debates, with discussions on adjusting schedules to maintain harmony. In various localities, communities have voluntarily modified event timings to prevent conflicts.

Local Adjustments for Peaceful Celebrations

Some mosques have extended prayer hours.

Holi processions in certain areas have been shortened or rescheduled.

Abu Azmi’s Message on Unity

Speaking to IANS, Azmi highlighted India’s “Ganga Jamuni” culture, emphasizing peaceful coexistence among communities.

“Holi is here, and so is the Jumma prayer of Ramzan. Everyone has the right to celebrate their own festivals. In this country, we live like brothers,” he stated.

Appeal for Restraint and Understanding

Azmi urged people to act with restraint and respect religious sentiments.

“Jumma Namaz during Ramzan is very important for Muslims. In such situations, no one should forcibly put colours on others to provoke or create disputes. I also urge my Muslim brothers that even if someone throws colour on you, let it go and move on,” he advised.

Legal Troubles for Abu Azmi

Amid his call for peace, Azmi remains entangled in legal trouble over his remarks defending Mughal ruler Aurangzeb, leading to multiple FIRs against him.

He has filed an anticipatory bail plea in Mumbai Sessions Court.

The court granted conditional relief, requiring him to cooperate with the investigation.

On Thursday, he appeared at the Marine Drive police station to mark his attendance.

Azmi’s Response to Legal Case

Addressing the case, he commented, “I only have to mark my attendance for three days. As for the evidence, how can I tamper with something already recorded on video? My statement is the evidence, and it’s all documented on video, so how can anyone manipulate it?”