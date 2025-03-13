IPL 2025: A Golden Opportunity for Ishan Kishan, Says Aakash Chopra

New Delhi: Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra believes that the upcoming IPL 2025 presents the biggest opportunity for Ishan Kishan to revive his cricketing career. After being released by Mumbai Indians (MI), the wicketkeeper-batter was picked by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the mega auction.

Kishan’s Absence from Team India’s Radar

Chopra expressed surprise at Kishan’s absence from India’s national team discussions despite his talent and past performances.

“For whatever reason, he has completely disappeared from the radar. It seems like no one is talking about him or understanding his importance. He even played in the Ranji Trophy and scored runs there, he is doing everything, but no one is even talking about him,” Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

SRH’s Playing XI Dilemma

Kishan was bought by SRH for Rs 11.25 crore in the IPL 2025 mega auction. However, the franchise already has a strong opening pair in Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head, making Kishan’s role uncertain. He may have to adapt to a No. 3 position, a role he has played occasionally but is not his natural preference.

Also Read: What! Parineeti Chopra Shares Her ‘CCTV Footage’

Ishan Kishan’s Struggles in Indian Cricket

Despite smashing a record-breaking ODI double century (210 off 131 balls) against Bangladesh in December 2022, Kishan lost his place in the playing XI. Shubman Gill was preferred as an opener, and Kishan struggled to regain a spot across formats.

Additionally, in the wicketkeeper-batter category, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, and Sanju Samson have been prioritized over him in international cricket. His struggles also led to him losing his BCCI central contract last year.

Chopra on Kishan’s Future in Indian Cricket

Chopra believes Kishan still has a chance to make a comeback if he performs well in IPL 2025.

“You can come in reckoning once again. A keeper-batter who can open or bat in the top order, that is beautiful. Gautam (Gambhir) is anyway saying that they are all bogeys in a train; everyone has to go to the same destination, and it doesn’t make a difference whether a bogey is in front or at the back. That basically means batting order does not exist in Indian cricket anymore,” Chopra elaborated.

With IPL 2025 on the horizon, Kishan has a golden chance to prove his worth and regain his lost position in Indian cricket.