What! Parineeti Chopra Shares Her ‘CCTV Footage’

Mumbai: Actress Parineeti Chopra surprised her fans by sharing what she called her “CCTV footage,” sparking laughter and intrigue across social media.

On Thursday, the Kesari actress took to her Instagram Stories to repost a hilarious video of a little child dancing with excitement when his online order arrives.

Sharing the clip, Parineeti humorously wrote:

“CCTV footage of me.”

The video, originally captioned “When your online orders arrive,” captures the child’s pure joy as a truck full of packages stops at his doorstep. Fans found the post incredibly relatable and flooded social media with their reactions.

Parineeti Chopra Gushes Over Husband Raghav Chadha

A few days earlier, the Ishaqzaade actress also shared a heartfelt tribute to her husband, politician Raghav Chadha, calling him an “inspiring human.”

She reshared a video of Raghav on her Instagram Stories, adding a red heart emoji along with the caption:

“Crushing on this inspiring human.”

The video featured the AAP Rajya Sabha MP expressing his excitement about being invited to the prestigious Harvard Kennedy School (HKS) Executive Education Program.

Raghav Chadha’s Statement on His Harvard Invitation

Speaking about the opportunity, Raghav Chadha stated:

“I am super excited to be back at school. I am honored to be handpicked for this prestigious program and deeply grateful to Harvard as well as the World Economic Forum for this opportunity.”

He further emphasized how the program would help him enhance his leadership skills, particularly in policy-making, governance, and public affairs.

“This is truly a ‘back to school’ moment for me, and I look forward to gaining new insights that will contribute to India’s policymaking landscape.”

Parineeti Chopra’s Exciting OTT Debut

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Parineeti Chopra has begun shooting for her highly anticipated OTT debut on Netflix.

Announcing the project, she wrote:

“Some mysteries don’t just unfold – they pull you in, keep you guessing, and refuse to let go.”

She further revealed that the project is a mystery thriller series, adding:

“Can’t wait for you all to see this labor of love from Team Netflix and us, when it’s ready! Shooting has begun… Marking my OTT series debut!”

Star-Studded Cast of Parineeti’s Upcoming Series

The upcoming Netflix thriller boasts an impressive cast, including: