Hyderabad Liquor Shops to Remain Closed on Holi, March 14: Timings, Exemptions, and Details

The Hyderabad Police issued an order on Wednesday, March 12, directing *all liquor and toddy shops, as well as bars attached to restaurants, to remain closed on **Thursday, March 14, from *6:00 AM to 6:00 PM. The decision aims to ensure public safety and maintain law and order during Holi celebrations across the city.

Hyderabad Liquor Shops to Shut Temporarily on Holi

Key Details of the Liquor Ban

Areas Affected: Hyderabad, Rachakonda, and Cyberabad police commissionerates.

Timings: Closure from 6:00 AM to 6:00 PM on March 14.

Exemptions: Bars in star-rated hotels and registered clubs will operate as usual.

Enforcement: GHMC Commissioner Ilambarithi has coordinated with police to ensure strict compliance.

Why Are Liquor Shops Closing?

The directive aligns with Section 20 of the Telangana Excise Act, 1968, which allows authorities to temporarily shut liquor establishments during festivals or events to prevent public disturbances. Holi, a festival marked by vibrant celebrations, often sees large gatherings, prompting the precautionary measure.

What Does This Mean for Residents?

Retail Liquor Stores: All standalone shops selling alcohol will remain closed for 12 hours. Bars in Restaurants: Temporary shutdown applies except in star hotels and clubs. Public Safety: Police personnel will monitor crowded areas to curb unruly behavior.

GHMC officials emphasized that the order is not a blanket ban but a targeted measure to balance festive joy with community safety.

How Will the Closure Be Enforced?

Hyderabad Police Commissionerate will deploy officers to ensure shops adhere to the directive.

Violations may lead to penalties under the Telangana Excise Act.

Residents can report non-compliance via the police helpline.

Authorities urge citizens to plan purchases in advance and cooperate with law enforcement. For updates, visit the official Hyderabad Police website.

This temporary closure reflects Hyderabad’s proactive approach to managing large-scale events while prioritizing public welfare. Celebrate responsibly!