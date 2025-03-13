Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Opposes Delimitation, Calls It a ‘Limitation’ for Southern States

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has strongly opposed the proposed delimitation exercise, branding it a ‘limitation’ for Southern states. He vowed to reject it at any cost, claiming that the BJP-led central government is deliberately targeting the Southern states as the party has struggled to establish a strong political foothold in the region.

BJP Accused of Vendetta Politics

After meeting with a DMK delegation, CM Revanth Reddy alleged that the BJP was engaging in vendetta politics to settle scores with the people of the South. He also extended his support to Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin’s stance against the proposed delimitation.

Also Read: ALERT: Deadly H5N1 Mutation Found in US Dairy Herds—Pandemic Risk Rising



Speaking to ANI, Reddy said:

“This is not a delimitation but a ‘limitation’ for Southern states. We won’t accept this at any cost. BJP is doing all this to settle scores with the people of Southern states because the people out there never allowed the BJP to grow.

BJP is doing vendetta politics. I welcome Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin’s stand. I have to get permission from the party’s high command to attend the meeting called by the Tamil Nadu CM; in principle, I have agreed to the demand.”

DMK Delegation Meets Telangana CM

A DMK delegation, including DMK MPs Kanimozhi, A Raja, and Minister KN Nehru, met CM Revanth Reddy in Telangana to discuss the issue. The meeting was part of a broader strategy to unite Southern political leaders against the proposed delimitation exercise.

Southern States Unite Against Delimitation

Earlier, the DMK delegation also met Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, TDP, and YSRCP leaders in Andhra Pradesh, urging them to participate in a Joint Action Committee (JAC) meeting on delimitation. The JAC meeting, aimed at devising a collective strategy against the proposal, will be held in Chennai on March 22.

What Is Delimitation?

Delimitation refers to the redrawing of parliamentary and assembly constituencies based on the latest population census. However, many Southern leaders argue that it could disproportionately benefit Northern states with higher population growth, potentially reducing the political influence of Southern states.