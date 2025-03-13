ALERT: Deadly H5N1 Mutation Found in US Dairy Herds—Pandemic Risk Rising

Sacramento: Scientists have raised concerns over a newly detected mutation in the H5N1 bird flu virus, which has been identified in four dairy cow herds in the United States. The mutation, known as PB2 E627K, could potentially increase the risk of mammal-to-mammal transmission and lead to more severe disease outcomes.

Mutation Raises Alarms Among Scientists

The mutation was detected in sequence data uploaded by the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) on Tuesday. Evolutionary molecular biologist Henry Niman confirmed its presence, as reported by the Los Angeles Times.

Yoshihiro Kawaoka, an infectious disease expert at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and the University of Tokyo, emphasized the importance of this discovery. “That is the mutation found in the first human case, which was extremely pathogenic in ferrets. Finding the same mutation in cows is significant,” he noted.

Human and Animal Infections on the Rise

The mutation was previously observed in a Texas dairy worker last March but was not detected again until the latest sequence updates were shared on the Global Initiative on Sharing All Influenza Data (GISAID).

Since H5N1 was first reported in Texas dairy cattle a year ago, the virus has spread widely across the country. According to the USDA, 985 dairy herds have been infected, including 754 in California.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that 70 human cases of H5N1 have been confirmed, with one fatality. Genome sequence analysis revealed an amino acid substitution (NA-S247N) in three human cases, which may reduce the effectiveness of the antiviral drug oseltamivir (Tamiflu).

Concerns Over Transmission and Surveillance

Laboratory tests last summer demonstrated that ferrets exposed to the viral strain with the PB2 E627K mutation could transmit the virus through respiratory droplets, with a 100% mortality rate among infected animals.

Scientists are still uncertain about how the virus is spreading among dairy cattle. High concentrations of viral RNA in raw milk suggest potential transmission pathways, but the exact exposure routes remain unknown.

At a recent Harvard Medical School discussion, experts rated their level of concern about the virus’s pandemic potential between four and seven on a scale of ten.

Need for Vigilance and Preparedness

Public health officials recommend increased testing for H5N1 in individuals with influenza-like symptoms and high-risk exposure, particularly among farm workers.

While the United States has stockpiled three licensed pre-pandemic H5N1 vaccines, they do not match the current circulating strains. Experts warn that cuts to federal surveillance funding could hinder efforts to track the virus’s evolution.

Jonathan Runstadler, a professor at Tufts University’s Cummings School of Veterinary Medicine, emphasized the importance of ongoing monitoring. “We can’t prepare for what we don’t know is there. A critical aspect of surveillance is understanding what is circulating and what poses a threat to other species,” he cautioned.