Rare ‘Blood Moon’ Total Lunar Eclipse: When, Where, and How to Watch; Check Details

A rare astronomical event will take place in the late hours of March 13, as a total lunar eclipse will give rise to a mesmerizing ‘Blood Moon’. The phenomenon will reach its peak at 2:59 a.m. EDT (12:30 IST) on March 14, when the moon will be completely engulfed in Earth’s umbra, the darkest part of its shadow.

Millions across North America, the Western Hemisphere, parts of South America, Europe, and Africa will witness the deep red glow of the moon as it undergoes this rare transformation. The duration of totality will be an extended 1 hour and 6 minutes, while the entire eclipse— from the penumbral to umbral phases—will last six hours and three minutes.

Will ‘Blood Moon’ Be Visible in India?

Unfortunately, skywatchers in India will not be able to witness the ‘Blood Moon’. Despite the fact that nearly 40% of the world’s population will have the opportunity to see the event, India falls outside the visibility zone. However, more than 850 million people across the globe will enjoy an exclusive view of the complete eclipse.

Why Does a ‘Blood Moon’ Occur?

A ‘Blood Moon’ occurs during a total lunar eclipse, when the Earth, Sun, and Moon align perfectly. As the moon passes through Earth’s shadow, it takes on a striking reddish hue. This happens because sunlight bends around Earth’s atmosphere, filtering out blue wavelengths and allowing only red and orange hues to reach the moon’s surface.

Next Opportunity for U.S. Skywatchers

For those in the United States, this will be the last total lunar eclipse until March 2026, according to NASA. This makes the upcoming event an unmissable celestial display for astronomers and enthusiasts worldwide.