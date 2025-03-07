Total Lunar Eclipse on Holi 2025: Will India Witness the ‘Blood Moon’?

New Delhi: The festival of Holi 2025 is set to coincide with a Total Lunar Eclipse, a celestial event popularly known as the Blood Moon.

As people across India prepare for the vibrant celebrations, curiosity is rising about whether this rare astronomical phenomenon will be visible in the country and if it will impact Hindu traditions like the Sutak period.

Understanding the Lunar Eclipse

A lunar eclipse occurs when the Sun, Earth, and Moon align in a straight line, causing the Earth’s shadow to be cast on the Moon. This results in a temporary darkening of the lunar surface.

Types of Lunar Eclipses:

Total Lunar Eclipse (Blood Moon): The Earth’s umbra (dark central shadow) completely covers the Moon, causing it to appear red due to the scattering of sunlight through Earth’s atmosphere. Partial Lunar Eclipse: Only a portion of the Moon is covered by the Earth’s shadow, making part of it appear darkened. Penumbral Lunar Eclipse: The Earth’s outer shadow (penumbra) slightly dims the Moon, making it appear hazy but not completely darkened.

Will India See the Blood Moon on March 14?

The Total Lunar Eclipse is set to occur on March 14, 2025, from 9:29 AM to 3:29 PM IST. Since the eclipse will take place during daylight hours in India, it will not be visible in the country. Key regions where the eclipse will be visible include:

Australia

Europe

Africa

The Pacific, Atlantic, and Arctic Oceans

North and South America

East Asia

Antarctica

Due to its invisibility in India, the Sutak period, an inauspicious time in Hindu beliefs, will not be applicable.

Scientific Explanation of the Blood Moon Effect

During a Total Lunar Eclipse, the Moon appears red due to Rayleigh scattering, the same phenomenon responsible for the red hues seen during sunrise and sunset. As sunlight passes through Earth’s atmosphere, shorter wavelengths (blue light) scatter, allowing red light to reach the Moon, giving it the Blood Moon appearance.

Astrological Impact of the Lunar Eclipse

According to Vedic astrology, lunar eclipses are influenced by Rahu and Ketu, two shadow planets in Hindu mythology. The upcoming eclipse will occur in Virgo (Kanya Rashi), which could bring negative effects for individuals born under this zodiac sign. Astrologers advise Virgo natives to:

Avoid making major financial decisions during this period.

Practice meditation and chant protective mantras like ‘Om Namah Shivaya’ or ‘Om Chandraya Namah’ .

or . Perform charity, especially donating food and essential items to the needy.

Refrain from consuming food during the eclipse.

Eclipse Viewing Guide for Other Countries

For those in regions where the Total Lunar Eclipse will be visible, here are some tips to observe the Blood Moon safely:

Find a dark, open area away from city lights for better visibility.

away from city lights for better visibility. Use binoculars or telescopes to witness the Moon’s transformation.

to witness the Moon’s transformation. No special equipment is needed, as a lunar eclipse is safe to view with the naked eye .

. Capture stunning images using long-exposure photography techniques.

Upcoming Lunar Eclipses in 2025

Apart from the March 14 Total Lunar Eclipse, another Partial Lunar Eclipse is expected later in 2025. Astronomy enthusiasts in India may have a better chance to witness the next event, depending on visibility conditions.