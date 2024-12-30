Hyderabad Gears Up for Unique Celestial Phenomenon: The Black Moon

Hyderabad: Stargazers and amateur astronomers in Hyderabad have a rare celestial event to look forward to as the “Black Moon” graces the December night sky. Unlike the familiar phrase “once in a blue moon,” the Black Moon carries an equally fascinating yet lesser-known significance. This rare astronomical occurrence will be visible across Hyderabad’s chilly night skies in the next two days.

“This is a rare Black Moon event,” explains Raghunandan Kumar, founder-secretary of the Planetary Society of India (PSI). “Typically, two New Moons (Amavasya) in a single calendar month result in the second New Moon being referred to as a Black Moon. Similarly, if two full moons (Purnima) occur in a month, the second is called a Blue Moon,” he added.

When to Spot the Black Moon?

According to Kumar, in December 2024, there are two New Moon days: one at 11:51 AM on December 1, and another at 3:57 AM on December 31. This marks December as a month with a rare second New Moon, also known as the Black Moon.

Why Are Black Moons Rare?

The rarity of the Black Moon lies in the lunar cycle and its alignment with the calendar month. On average, a Black Moon occurs once every two and a half years, making it a special event for astronomy enthusiasts and casual stargazers alike.

A Treat for Stargazers

Amateur astronomers point out that a black moon is not just an interesting term but also a boon for stargazing. The absence of moonlight ensures darker skies, creating an ideal opportunity to observe distant celestial bodies like galaxies and star clusters that are usually harder to spot.

As Hyderabad braces for this fascinating event, it’s time to bundle up, set up telescopes, and enjoy the wonders of the December night sky.