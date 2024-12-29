First Phase of Land Acquisition Near KBR Park Targets 97 Properties

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is gearing up for the construction of six steel bridges, six underpasses, and six junctions around Kasu Brahmananda Reddy (KBR) Park. This ambitious project, estimated at a cost of ₹1,090 crore, aims to address the persistent traffic issues in the vicinity of KBR Park. The project tenders are expected to be issued next week.

Scope of the Project

The project includes a 6.5-kilometer road expansion from KBR Park to Viranchi Hospital. This stretch will commence from Road No. 12, passing through Omega Hospital, actor Balakrishna’s residence, and Jubilee Hills Check Post, extending to Telangana Bhavan near Viranchi Hospital.

The road from Viranchi Hospital to Telangana Bhavan will be widened to 100 feet.

The stretch leading to the Jubilee Hills Check Post will be expanded to 150 feet to accommodate the metro rail line.

To facilitate the road expansion, 303 properties have been identified under the Land Acquisition Act. In the first phase, notices will be issued to 97 properties.

Phases and Costs

Phase 1 :

KBR Park to Jubilee Hills Check Post junction will be expanded at a cost of ₹580 crore.

: KBR Park to Jubilee Hills Check Post junction will be expanded at a cost of ₹580 crore. Phase 2:

Jubilee Hills Road No. 45 to Film Nagar and Agrasen to Cancer Hospital Junction will cost ₹510 crore.

GHMC’s engineering department is preparing to issue tenders next week, which are expected to be finalized within 15 days.

Strategic Road Development Program (SRDP)

The construction of the six bridges and underpasses will be carried out under the Strategic Road Development Program (SRDP). The project was initially proposed during the previous BRS government’s tenure.

Given the environmental concerns, especially the thousands of trees that might need to be cut, the authorities sought approval from the National Green Tribunal (NGT). However, it was decided to prioritize land acquisition over tree cutting to minimize environmental impact.

Prominent Properties Affected

Several high-profile properties are expected to be impacted by the road widening, including:

Former Minister K. Jana Reddy’s residence.

Film actor Allu Arjun’s family property.

Former residence of actor Chiranjeevi near Apollo Junction.

Actor Balakrishna’s residence on Road No. 45.

Road Widening Details

The current 50-60 feet wide road from Viranchi Hospital to Telangana Bhavan Junction will be expanded to 100 feet.

The Jubilee Hills Check Post road, currently 80-100 feet wide, will be widened to 120 feet.

While property owners with open plots have shown a positive response to the acquisition, those with constructed buildings are less willing to comply. This process is expected to take at least six months to complete.

Cost Escalation

Initially, the estimated cost for the construction of six steel bridges was ₹826 crore. However, due to a 31% increase in material costs, the total project cost has now escalated to ₹1,090 crore.

This massive infrastructure project is set to transform traffic management around KBR Park while balancing environmental and urban development needs.