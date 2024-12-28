HYDRA Resumes Demolitions After FTL Surveys, Commissioner Confirms

Hyderabad: Hydra Commissioner IPS Ranganath, during a media briefing on Saturday, released Hydra’s annual report and provided a comprehensive update on the authority’s progress, policies, and future plans. He highlighted the significant achievements of Hydra in safeguarding government lands, water bodies, and urban spaces while addressing public concerns.

Key Announcements and Highlights

Establishment of Hydra Police Stations

Commissioner Ranganath announced plans to set up dedicated Hydra police stations. These stations aim to strengthen enforcement efforts against illegal encroachments and improve governance. Public Awareness Efforts Ranganath emphasized that Hydra’s aggressive initial actions were aimed at raising public awareness about full tank level (FTL) and buffer zones .

and . “People now verify whether a property lies within FTL or buffer zones before making purchases,” he stated. Protecting Government Land and Water Bodies Hydra operates across a vast 2,000 sq. km. area, including the Outer Ring Road (ORR) region.

So far, 200 acres of government land have been recovered, and efforts to protect 1,025 lakes are ongoing. Lake Restoration Focus Hydra plans to restore 12 lakes as part of its environmental rejuvenation strategy.

Advanced tools like drone surveys, aerial mapping, and technical data are being used to finalize FTL and buffer zones. Complaint Management Since its inception, Hydra has received over 5,800 complaints, prioritizing those from Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) .

. Common complaints include issues related to fallen trees, stagnant water, and fire incidents, which are addressed by dedicated Disaster Response Force (DRF) teams.

Upcoming Initiatives

Hydra FM Channel A dedicated FM channel will soon be launched to provide weather forecasts and updates on Hydra’s activities. Weather Radar and Expanded DRF Teams Hydra will soon deploy a specialized weather radar and increase its DRF teams to 72, enhancing response capabilities for urban emergencies. Transparency in FTL Data Complete details of all lake FTLs and buffer zones will be made available on Hydra’s website, ensuring public accessibility and transparency.

No Demolitions for Pre-July 19 Approvals Residential properties approved before July 19 will not face demolition, even if located within FTL or buffer zones. However, strict action will be taken against commercial encroachments in these areas. Strict Action Against Illegal Constructions Encroachments on parks, stormwater drains, or nalas will face immediate removal. No NOCs for Restricted Zones Hydra will not issue No Objection Certificates (NOCs) for constructions within FTL or buffer zones. Public Grievance Days Citizens can file complaints every Monday directly at Hydra offices.

Addressing Misinformation

Ranganath addressed rumors about his residence in Madhura Nagar being located in a buffer zone. He clarified that his house is one kilometer away from the nearest former lake bund and expressed frustration over baseless allegations circulating on social media.

Hyderabad #HYDRAA to come up with #FM channel for weather alerts & a separate technical wing with scientists for evaluating weather data .

Hydra’s Commitment

Commissioner Ranganath reiterated Hydra’s commitment to preserving Hyderabad’s natural resources and urban environment. He assured citizens that Hydra’s operations would continue with transparency and a focus on public welfare.