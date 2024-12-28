LRS Applicants Struggle with Uncertainty as Delays Continue

Hyderabad: The Land Regularization Scheme (LRS) is facing significant delays, leaving applicants in distress. The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has over 3.60 lakh applications pending, many of which remain unprocessed due to complications related to HYDRA and NOC (No Objection Certificate) requirements. Even those who have already paid their fees are expressing frustration over the prolonged process.

Status of Applications

Out of the 3.60 lakh LRS applications under HMDA’s jurisdiction, only 1.16 lakh applications have been reviewed so far. Among these, over 80,000 applications remain pending, while approximately 75,000 have been rejected due to various deficiencies.

Although preliminary evaluations are complete, applicants have been notified of the identified deficiencies. However, the absence of clear instructions from the government has created confusion among officials, further delaying the process, which has now been ongoing for several months.

Key Challenges: HYDRA and NOCs

The primary obstacle in processing LRS applications is the lack of clarity regarding HYDRA and NOC-related issues. Obtaining NOCs from Revenue and Irrigation Departments has become crucial, but the ambiguity surrounding guidelines has left applicants uncertain about whether their plots will be regularized.

Year-Long Delays and Applicant Frustrations

Applicants report that the LRS process has been stuck for over a year, leaving many in a state of limbo. Deficiencies highlighted in rejected applications have added to their woes. The uncertainty about the future of their properties persists, as the government has yet to issue decisive guidelines or solutions.

Applicant Demands

LRS applicants are calling for expedited resolution of pending applications and clear instructions regarding HYDRA and NOC-related issues. They urge the government to take immediate steps to end the uncertainty and ensure that their plots are regularized without further delays.

This prolonged impasse has left thousands of applicants anxiously awaiting progress, with hopes pinned on swift government action to address their grievances and bring clarity to the LRS process.