Musi River, Metro Expansion Take Center Stage in Telangana’s Budget Expectations

Hyderabad: Despite facing consistent neglect in fund allocations in the Union Budget each year, Telangana’s government holds high expectations from the 2025–26 Union Budget, scheduled to be presented in February next year. Telangana’s Congress-led government has submitted a proposal seeking financial assistance of ₹1.63 lakh crore for various infrastructure projects, including the Regional Ring Road (RRR), Hyderabad Metro Rail Phase II, and the Musi River Development Project.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, and other state ministers have already submitted these proposals to Union Ministers. The state government is also pushing for the resolution of pending financial issues under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganization Act.

Key Proposals and Budget Estimates

Project Description Estimated Cost (₹ Crore) Regional Ring Road (RRR) Facilitating industrial growth, logistics hubs, and pharmaceuticals. Land acquisition process started. 34,367 Metro Rail Phase II Facilitating industrial growth, logistics hubs, and pharmaceuticals. The land acquisition process started. 24,269 Musi River Development Project Includes Gandhi Sagar Reservoir, sewage upgrades, heritage bridge construction, and land acquisition. 14,100 Pending Grants ₹1,800 crore under AP Reorganization Act. 1,800 AP Division-related Funds Settlement of ₹2,547 crore debt and ₹495.20 crore transferred from Andhra Pradesh. 3,042

Highlights of the Proposals

Regional Ring Road (RRR): Estimated cost: ₹34,367 crore .

. Essential for industrial, logistical, and pharmaceutical sector development.

Land acquisition has begun, awaiting central approval. Metro Rail Phase II: Proposed extension of 76.4 km with an estimated cost of ₹24,269 crore .

. The project aims for joint funding by the state and central governments. Musi River Development Project: Estimated cost: ₹14,100 crore .

. Includes development of Gandhi Sagar Reservoir, sewage system upgrades, and heritage bridge construction.

Acquisition of 220 acres of defense land near the river is proposed. Resolution of AP Reorganization Act Issues: Telangana has urged the release of ₹1,800 crore in pending grants and settlement of financial issues related to AP’s bifurcation.

The state also seeks fulfillment of promises for an integrated coach factory in Kazipet and a steel plant in Bayyaram. Rail Connectivity and New Airports: The Telangana government has proposed projects to enhance rail connectivity and establish new airports across the state.

Telangana remains optimistic that the Centre will address these critical demands, ensuring fair treatment for the state’s developmental needs.