Empower every daughter: Leaders reaffirm commitment on International Day of the Girl Child

New Delhi: On the occasion of the International Day of the Girl Child, prominent political leaders and institutions across India reaffirmed their commitment to empowering girls through education, safety, and equal opportunities, underscoring the nation’s collective resolve to promote gender equality and support the aspirations of the fair sex across the country.

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) of the Government of India posted a powerful message on X, stating: “Girls across India are rising with confidence, resilience, and vision. Government of India is committed to creating opportunities that nurture their potential and ensure equal access to education, safety, and growth.”

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, echoed this sentiment, linking the occasion to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s flagship initiative ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’.

“On this #InternationalDayoftheGirlChild, let’s reaffirm our commitment to empower every daughter with education, safety, and opportunity. Aligned with PM Modi Ji’s vision of ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’, let’s work towards a nation where every girl can dream freely, learn fearlessly, and lead confidently.”

From Delhi, BJP leader Ashish Sood highlighted the importance of access to quality education and self-determination. “On this #InternationalDayOfTheGirlChild, we reaffirm our commitment to ensuring that every girl has access to quality education, equal opportunities, and the freedom to shape her own future, empowering her to learn, lead, and inspire generations to come.”

Meanwhile, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge stressed the need to place girls at the centre of transformative change: “Gender equality is the cornerstone of social, political, and economic progress. We must ensure equal opportunities for every girl child, by placing them at the forefront of change, listening to their voices, responding to their aspirations, and including them in decision-making spaces. Let us invest in a future that recognises and empowers the agency of every girl. When we invest in girls, we build a more equal, just, and hopeful world for everyone.”

The International Day of the Girl Child, observed annually on October 11, serves as a global platform to highlight the challenges faced by girls and to promote their empowerment. In India, the occasion also resonates with ongoing efforts by governments, civil society, and communities to address gender disparities and ensure that every girl has the opportunity to thrive.

From grassroots initiatives to national policies, the day served as a reminder of the work ahead, and the collective resolve to create a future where every girl can learn, lead, and live with dignity.