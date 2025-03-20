European Reactions Mixed After Trump-Putin Call on Ukraine Peace Efforts

European countries have expressed a range of reactions following a phone conversation between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, where the two leaders discussed initial steps toward peace in Ukraine. The mixed responses highlight the ongoing concerns about the involvement of Ukraine and European nations in the peace process.

Trump and Putin Discuss Ceasefire and Peace Negotiations

According to a White House readout, the phone call focused on finding a lasting peace to end the three-year-old Russia-Ukraine conflict. Both leaders agreed on the need for a ceasefire, starting with energy and infrastructure sectors, as well as technical negotiations on a maritime ceasefire in the Black Sea. The goal is to establish a full ceasefire and eventually achieve a permanent peace deal.

The Kremlin’s readout emphasized Russia’s stance on a 30-day ceasefire proposed by Trump, highlighting the need for a complete end to foreign military aid and intelligence sharing with Ukraine in order to avoid further escalation and reach a diplomatic settlement.

Ukraine’s Stance on Peace Talks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky responded to the phone call by reaffirming Ukraine’s support for any proposals leading to lasting peace, but insisted that Ukraine’s direct involvement in the negotiations is essential. He stated, “Without Ukraine’s involvement, I believe reaching an agreement is futile.”

European Leaders’ Support for Ukraine’s Role in Peace Process

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa expressed hope that the Trump-Putin call would lead to a “comprehensive, just, and lasting peace for Ukraine.” They emphasized their ongoing support for Ukraine in the peace process.

In Berlin, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron welcomed the call as an important step but reiterated that any peace agreement must involve Ukraine in the discussions. They emphasized that no decisions should be made “over the heads” of the Ukrainian people.

Mixed Reactions Across Europe

Slovak Foreign Minister Juraj Blanar welcomed the Trump-Putin call, emphasizing the importance of communication and sustainable solutions to prevent similar conflicts in the future. However, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto expressed optimism, stating that the call was a significant step toward peace and hoped that Brussels would not obstruct a peace agreement.

Some European leaders were more cautious, including Latvian President Edgars Rinkevics, who noted that while there may be more talks at various levels, it was too early to draw conclusions. Czech Deputy Prime Minister Marian Jurecka echoed similar sentiments, stating that the phone call did not provide a real solution to the ongoing Ukraine crisis.

Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares also remained cautious, recognizing the positive mention of a ceasefire but stressing that Europe is still far from the peace desired by Spain and its people.

Calls for Broader European Involvement

As discussions continue, there are growing calls for both Ukraine and European nations to be more involved in the peace talks. Portuguese Prime Minister Luis Montenegro emphasized the consensus within the European Union that any peace process must include both Ukraine and the EU.

French government spokesperson Sophie Primas stressed that no agreement could be reached without Ukrainian and European involvement. Finnish President Alexander Stubb also echoed the need for a European team to be part of the peace talks alongside Ukrainian, Russian, and US representatives.

The mixed reactions underline the complexity of achieving a peaceful resolution to the ongoing conflict, with European leaders stressing the need for a broader and more inclusive negotiation process.