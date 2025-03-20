Israeli ground operation in Netzarim Corridor undermines Gaza ceasefire agreement: Hamas

Hamas has condemned the Israeli army’s recent ground operation in the central Gaza Strip, claiming it is a “serious violation” of the ceasefire agreement. The Palestinian group also accused the United States of providing support for Israel’s military actions, which Hamas believes undermines the ongoing ceasefire.

Israeli Ground Operation in Netzarim Corridor

Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri stated in a press release that Israel’s military maneuver—specifically, the advance of Israeli military vehicles toward the Netzarim Corridor and the isolation of northern Gaza from the southern part of the region—directly violates the ceasefire deal. Abu Zuhri called on mediators to hold responsibility for the situation, adding that Hamas and other Palestinian factions are “prepared to respond” to these actions, potentially resuming attacks on Israel.

Hamas Responds to Lack of Progress in Negotiations

Abu Zuhri also addressed ongoing negotiations, claiming that there has been no progress in discussions with mediators due to Israel’s refusal to engage in talks. He emphasized that Hamas would not release Israeli prisoners unless Israel agrees to end hostilities, withdraw fully from Gaza, and lift the blockade on the region.

Israeli Military’s Objective in Gaza

Israel’s military confirmed that its operations in Gaza’s central and southern regions aim to create a buffer zone between the northern and southern parts of the Palestinian enclave. This ground operation began shortly after Israel ended a two-month ceasefire and resumed airstrikes on Gaza. According to the Israeli military, troops have now “taken control and re-established their presence” in the Netzarim Corridor, a military buffer zone established by Israeli forces during previous conflicts.

This move has escalated tensions in the region and sparked further concern about the fragile ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas.

