Israel Expresses Sorrow Over UN Staffer’s Death in Gaza, Denies Responsibility

Israel has expressed “sorrow” over the death of a Bulgarian United Nations staff member in Gaza, following strikes on UN guesthouses in Deir al-Balah. However, the Israeli Foreign Ministry has denied any involvement, stating that an initial investigation found no connection between the incident and Israeli military operations.

UN Staffer Killed in Gaza Strikes

The United Nations reported that the staff member, employed by the UN Office for Project Services (UNOPS), was killed when two UN facilities were struck. Five other UN personnel were also injured, with some sustaining serious injuries.

Israeli Foreign Ministry spokesperson Oren Marmorstein stated that Israel had conducted a preliminary inquiry, which found no link between Israeli military actions and the attacks. He added that Israel facilitated the evacuation of the victim’s body and the injured personnel to receive treatment in Israeli hospitals.

UN Condemns Attack, Demands Protection of Facilities

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the strike, calling it a violation of international law. Guterres emphasized that all UN premises in conflict zones are known to all parties involved, who are obligated to protect these sites. He extended condolences to the victim’s family, noting that this tragic death brings the total number of UN staff killed in Gaza since October 7, 2023, to at least 280.

UNOPS chief Jorge Moreira da Silva also addressed the incident, stating that the attack was no accident. He confirmed that the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) were aware of the locations of these UN facilities, which had been “deconflicted” to ensure their protection. Moreira da Silva noted that further information was being gathered regarding the incident.

Israeli Military Denies Targeting UN Facility

Earlier reports suggested that the Israeli military had targeted the UN compounds. However, the IDF strongly denied these allegations. In a statement, the military asserted, “Contrary to reports, the IDF did not target a UN facility in Deir al-Balah.”

Continued Military Operations in Gaza

This incident occurred amid Israel’s renewed military operations in Gaza, which have been described as efforts to target Hamas militants. Since Tuesday, Gaza health authorities have reported over 400 deaths, including at least 170 children and 80 women, as Israel resumed its airstrikes following a weeks-long ceasefire.

The Israeli military maintains that its operations are focused on eliminating Hamas threats and has vowed to continue these actions until its strategic objectives are achieved.