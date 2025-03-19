Pak-Afghan Torkham Border Reopens After 25-Day Closure

Border Reopens After Weeks of Tension

Islamabad: The Torkham border crossing between Pakistan and Afghanistan officially reopened at 1 PM (Pakistan time) on Wednesday, following a 25-day closure due to rising tensions between the two neighboring countries.

Why Was the Border Closed?

The closure began on February 21, 2025, after a heated dispute over border construction escalated into diplomatic and military tensions. The situation worsened on March 4, when negotiations for reopening failed, leading to an exchange of heavy gunfire between border security forces. The clash resulted in the death of an Afghan Taliban border guard and injuries to two others.

Negotiations Led to Ceasefire Agreement

In an effort to ease tensions, regular negotiations were held between local tribal elders and diplomatic representatives. A flag meeting on March 19 saw officials from both countries agree to reopen the trade route and implement a temporary ceasefire until the next session of the Joint Coordination Committee (JCC).

Pakistan Welcomes Afghan Decision

Syed Jawad Hussain Kazmi, head of the Pakistani Tribal Jirga, confirmed the agreement, stating,

“We are satisfied with the Afghan authorities’ decision. They have agreed to remove the controversial construction that led to tensions between the two sides.”

Economic Importance of Torkham Border

The Torkham border crossing is a crucial trade route, facilitating approximately $3 million in daily trade and accommodating over 10,000 travelers per day. The prolonged closure had significantly disrupted economic activity and cross-border movement.

What Triggered the Conflict?

The dispute originated on February 21, when Afghan forces attempted to construct a military checkpoint near the border. Pakistan’s Frontier Corps (FC) objected, claiming that the structure was being built on Pakistani soil. This disagreement led to heightened military tensions and the eventual shutdown of the crossing.

Ceasefire Until Mid-April

A major breakthrough came on March 9, when the Pakistani jirga met with the Afghan Chamber of Commerce to negotiate a settlement.

Both sides agreed to an immediate ceasefire

A second round of talks took place on March 17 , with a 36-member Pakistani delegation meeting a 25-member Afghan delegation

The agreement states that there will be no further construction in disputed areas until at least April 15

A Step Toward Peace & Stability

The reopening of the Torkham border is a positive development, as it restores economic trade and people-to-people movement, while also de-escalating tensions along the Pak-Afghan border. The decision is expected to help strengthen diplomatic ties between the two nations and prevent further conflicts.