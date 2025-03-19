‘Kannappa’ Team Honors Mohan Babu with Mahadeva Shastri’s Intro Song Release on His Birthday

Chennai: In a heartfelt tribute to veteran actor and producer M. Mohan Babu, the makers of ‘Kannappa’ unveiled a powerful anthem titled ‘Mahadeva Shastri’s Intro Song’ on Wednesday, marking the legend’s birthday with a spectacular musical release.

A Song That Embodies Power and Legacy

This track, the third song from the highly anticipated epic film ‘Kannappa’, bursts onto the scene with thunderous beats and commanding vocals.

Sung by: Javed Ali

Javed Ali Lyrics by: Shekhar Asthitva

Shekhar Asthitva Composed by: Stephen Devassy

The song captures the raw power and majestic aura of Mohan Babu’s character, Mahadeva Shastri, with its robust percussion and gripping tempo.

Vishnu Manchu’s Emotional Tribute to His Father

Vishnu Manchu, the film’s lead actor, expressed his deep admiration for his father with this special release.

“My father has always been larger than life — not just to me, but to millions who admire his towering presence and commitment to cinema. It felt only right to unveil ‘Mahadeva Shastri’s Intro Song’ today, a track that radiates the same fierce energy and commanding force that he brings to every role. Javed Ali’s powerful voice, coupled with Stephen Devassy’s masterful composition, makes this song even more special. As we celebrate his birthday, this song is my heartfelt tribute — a musical embodiment of his strength and relentless passion for storytelling. Happy Birthday, Nanna! May your fire continue to inspire us all.”

A Star-Studded Cast for an Epic Retelling

‘Kannappa’ is a grand cinematic spectacle featuring a stellar ensemble cast, including:

Vishnu Manchu (Lead Role)

(Lead Role) Preeti Mukundan (Female Lead)

(Female Lead) Akshay Kumar

Prabhas

Mohanlal

Mukesh Rishi

Kajal Aggarwal

An Epic Film Set to Make History

The film, an epic retelling of a legendary tale, is one of the most anticipated releases of 2025.

With breathtaking visuals, intense storytelling, and a powerhouse cast, ‘Kannappa’ promises to leave a lasting impact on audiences worldwide.

The film is set to hit theaters worldwide on April 25, 2025.