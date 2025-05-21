Ever Heard of the World’s Sweetest Mango? It’s Officially in the Guinness Book!

As the scorching summer arrives, mango lovers across the globe eagerly await the king of fruits. Whether sipped as juice or eaten in slices, mangoes captivate everyone with their irresistible aroma and sweetness. But did you know that the world’s sweetest mango variety has been officially recognized by the Guinness World Records?

Meet the Carabao Mango – The Sweetest of Them All

Known as the Carabao Mango, this variety hails from the Philippines. It is also referred to locally as the Filipino Mango or Manila Mango. Grown extensively across the Philippines, this mango is famous for its unparalleled sweetness and rich, luscious taste.

Guinness Recognition for Unmatched Sweetness

In 1995, the Carabao Mango earned a spot in the Guinness World Records as the world’s sweetest mango. On average, each mango contains 15 grams of sugar, equivalent to three to four teaspoons. When fully ripened, its sweetness can double, making it a truly unique fruit in terms of flavor.

A Symbol of National Pride for the Philippines

The Guinness recognition brought immense pride to the people of the Philippines. Internationally, the Carabao Mango has gained popularity among mango lovers who praise its extraordinary taste. It’s considered a must-try for anyone who enjoys mangoes.

Now Grown in India Too

In a surprising and delightful twist, Indian farmers have begun cultivating the Carabao Mango on native soil. Though it is a foreign variety, its sweetness and international acclaim are slowly building demand in the Indian market. Consumers in India are increasingly showing interest in experiencing this exotic mango.

Don’t Miss a Chance to Taste It

If you ever get an opportunity to taste the Carabao Mango, don’t miss it. This is not your regular mango—it’s a Guinness-certified delight that promises a truly exceptional experience with every bite.