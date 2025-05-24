Every Poor Family Will Receive an Indiramma House: Minister Ponguleti

Khammam: Telangana State Revenue, Housing, and Information Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy has assured that every eligible poor family in the state will be provided a house under the Indiramma Housing Scheme. Speaking at a public event in Pocharam village on Saturday, the minister laid the foundation stone for the Pocharam Thallacheruvu BT Road, a project worth ₹2.8 crore.

Welfare Schemes to Continue Under Indiramma Government

Addressing the gathering, the minister said that the Indiramma government will continue all the welfare programs that were launched by the previous administration and will further enhance public welfare initiatives. He criticized the previous government for failing to issue even a single ration card during their 10-year rule.

Key Benefits for White Ration Card Holders

Minister Srinivas Reddy listed several welfare measures implemented by the current government:

200 units of free electricity

Free bus travel for women

Cooking gas cylinders at ₹500

Supply of fine rice to all white ration card holders

He added that new white ration cards will be issued within the next week to all eligible families.

No One Will Be Left Out of Indiramma Housing Scheme

The minister urged people not to be disheartened if they didn’t receive a house in the first phase of allotment. He assured that every eligible family would be provided an Indiramma House in subsequent phases.

Foundation Stone for ₹50 Lakh Side Drain in Jeellacheruvu

Later, the minister laid the foundation stone for a side drain project worth ₹50 lakh in Jeellacheruvu village and distributed sanction letters to beneficiaries of the Indiramma Housing Scheme.

Community Engagement and Support

Minister Ponguleti also visited bereaved families in Kusumanchi village to offer condolences and participated in a local wedding ceremony, blessing the newlyweds and gifting them new clothes.

Congress Leaders Participate

Several local Congress leaders and public representatives joined the minister during the events, including CDC Chairman Yarabole Suryanarayana Reddy, former MPP Rama Sahayam, and others like M.D. Hafeezuddin, Jonnalagadda Ravi, Bollampalli Sudhakar Reddy, and Market Committee Director Mokka Upender.