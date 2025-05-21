Experts Warn of Fresh Covid-19 Wave, Urge Public to Follow Precautions

Hyderabad: As countries like Singapore and Thailand, along with Indian metros such as Mumbai, Chennai, and cities in Kerala and Karnataka, report a fresh surge in Covid-19 cases, public health experts are advising citizens to remain alert but not panic. The recent spike is believed to be caused by the JN.1 sub-lineages of SARS-CoV-2, which have also been linked to two deaths in Maharashtra since January.

Hyderabad Doctors Call for Pandemic Preparedness

Dr. M Raja Rao, Principal of Osmania Medical College, emphasized the need for surveillance, genome sequencing, and pandemic readiness in Telangana. “While the JN.1 variant is not very harmful, it can spread rapidly. Simple precautions are enough to stay protected,” he said.

Public Health Advisory: Safety Measures to Follow

With significant international travel between Telangana and Southeast Asia, experts recommend:

Proper respiratory etiquette

Hand hygiene with sanitizers or soap

with sanitizers or soap Mask usage for individuals with symptoms

for individuals with symptoms Avoiding public exposure if symptomatic

if symptomatic Disposing of used tissues properly

Immunocompromised individuals, pregnant women, senior citizens, and people with co-morbidities have been advised to consult healthcare providers for potential vaccinations and preventive care.

Recognizing JN.1 Symptoms and Behavior

Doctors warn that the JN.1 subvariant behaves differently from earlier Covid strains. Some common symptoms include:

Severe fatigue , vomiting , diarrhea , and fever

, , , and Gastric symptoms appearing before respiratory ones

appearing before respiratory ones Cough , runny nose , headache , stomach cramps

, , , Loss of smell , prolonged recovery in some cases

, prolonged recovery in some cases Patients without fever or major symptoms also testing positive

Urgent Need to Restart Testing and Sequencing in Telangana

Experts are urging the Telangana government to:

Restart Covid-19 testing and surveillance

Strengthen genome sequencing capabilities

capabilities Monitor potential outbreaks in urban clusters

The JN.1 variant has already been reported in countries such as the US, China, Singapore, and India, and is detectable with existing RT-PCR tests, making early detection and isolation critical.