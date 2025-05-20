New Variants of Covid-19 Trigger Fresh Wave in Asia; Experts Warn of Waning Immunity

Over the past few weeks, several Asian countries, including Hong Kong, Singapore, Thailand, and China, have reported a sharp increase in Covid-19 cases. Hospitalisations have gone up, though severity remains largely manageable, according to health officials.

In Singapore, cases rose from 11,100 to 14,200 between April 27 and May 3, 2025. Daily hospitalisations increased from 102 to 133, though ICU admissions dropped slightly. The country’s health ministry stated, “Hospitals are currently able to manage the increase in cases.”

Thailand recorded 33,030 cases between May 11 and May 17, with 6,000 cases in Bangkok alone. The XEC variant, a strain of Omicron, is believed to be behind this spike, especially after the Songkran holidays.

In Hong Kong, positivity rates rose from 6.21% to 13.66% between April 6 and 12. According to Dr. Edwin Tsui of the Centre for Health Protection, Hong Kong now sees recurrent Covid-19 surges every six to nine months, suggesting the virus has entered an endemic phase.

Meanwhile, China reported a jump in positivity rates from 7.5% to 16.2% in flu-like patients visiting clinics, and from 3.3% to 6.3% among hospitalised individuals, between March 31 and May 4.

New Variants and Waning Immunity Behind the Surge

Experts say the surge is being driven by waning immunity, new variants, and increased social activity. Singapore has identified LF.7 and NB.1.8 — both descendants of the JN.1 variant — as the main circulating strains, accounting for over two-thirds of sequenced cases.

“Protection from previous infections or vaccinations is decreasing over time,” Singapore’s health ministry reported. “This enables the virus to spread more easily, especially among high-risk groups such as the elderly.”

The JN.1 variant is also the basis of the current Covid-19 vaccines. However, there is no official confirmation of the JN.1 variant circulating in India.

India Sees Mild Uptick, Prepares for Possibilities

India currently has 257 active Covid-19 cases, with no reports of unusual severity or deaths. The Health Ministry remains on alert and is closely monitoring global developments, officials said.

“As per preliminary information, the cases are mostly mild, not associated with unusual severity or mortality,” a government source told PTI.

A review meeting was held under the Director General of Health Services and included experts from the NCDC, ICMR, EMR division, Disaster Management Cell, and Central Government Hospitals. Officials confirmed that surveillance systems are in place, and there is no cause for panic.

Booster Fatigue May Be a Common Factor

Authorities across Asia note that a decline in booster uptake could be contributing to the spike. In Singapore, many patients hospitalised for Covid-19 had not received a booster shot in over a year — a pattern possibly seen in other countries, including India.

Conclusion: Caution, Not Panic

While countries like Singapore and Thailand manage rising cases with functional health systems, India’s situation remains under control. The public is advised to follow basic precautions, especially as new variants emerge and waning immunity becomes a larger concern.

The global pattern suggests Covid-19 may now behave like a seasonal virus, with periodic upticks, rather than constant outbreaks.