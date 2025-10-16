Fake Voter IDs Featuring Tollywood Actresses Spark Row Ahead of Jubilee Hills Bypoll

Hyderabad: In a bizarre turn of events ahead of the high-stakes Jubilee Hills by-election, fake voter ID cards bearing the names and photographs of popular Tollywood actresses Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Rakul Preet Singh have surfaced online, creating a buzz across social media platforms.

According to reports, the fraudulent voter cards display the actresses’ pictures alongside the EPIC numbers of genuine voters. The matter came to light after the images went viral, prompting the Hyderabad district election authorities to launch a detailed investigation into the alleged misuse of voter information.

Officials are examining how the fake IDs were fabricated and circulated, and whether the act was part of a deliberate campaign to spread misinformation. A formal complaint has been lodged with the police, and the Election Commission has ordered an inquiry to identify those responsible for the manipulation and online circulation of the forged cards.

The controversy erupted just weeks before the scheduled by-election for the Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency, slated for November 11, with counting to be held on November 14. The poll was necessitated by the death of sitting BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath in June this year due to a heart attack.

The bypoll has already drawn significant attention, with Congress fielding V. Naveen Yadav, BRS nominating Maganti Sunitha, the late MLA’s wife, and BJP announcing Lankala Deepak Reddy as its candidate. Campaigns by all three major parties are in full swing across the constituency.

Earlier, BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao had accused the ruling Congress of registering “thousands of fake voters” in Jubilee Hills. He alleged that multiple fake votes were being added per household to influence the outcome of the bypoll, claiming his party was working to counter the alleged malpractice.

As the investigation unfolds, election officials have urged the public to refrain from sharing unverified content online and assured that strict action will be taken against those involved in spreading misinformation or fabricating official documents.