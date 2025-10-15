Hyderabad

Election Commission Bans Exit Polls Across Media Platforms During Jubilee Hills Polls

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has prohibited the conduct and publication of exit polls for the Jubilee Hills Assembly bye-election between November 6 and 11.

15 October 2025
Hyderabad: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has prohibited the conduct and publication of exit polls for the Jubilee Hills Assembly bye-election between November 6 and 11.

The ban applies to all media platforms, including print, electronic, and social media. The ECI stated that any violation will invite strict action under Section 126A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, which deals with restrictions on conducting or disseminating exit poll results during the election period.

Officials urged media houses, political parties, and individuals to adhere to the guidelines to ensure a free and fair electoral process.

