HRC Orders Crackdown on Fake ‘Government’, ‘Press’, and ‘Advocate’ Labels Vehicles; Seeks Explanations by November 24

Commission has directed authorities to take strict action against vehicles illegally displaying “Government,” “Press,” or “Advocate” titles.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf15 October 2025 - 23:37
Hyderabad: The Telangana State Human Rights Commission (HRC) has directed authorities to take strict action against vehicles illegally displaying “Government,” “Press,” or “Advocate” titles. The Commission has instructed vehicle owners to submit their responses by November 24.

Officials said such misuse creates confusion and is often intended to evade law enforcement. The Commission emphasized that only those authorized under the law can use such designations and warned of legal consequences for violators.

