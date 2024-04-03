Jammu & Kashmir

Farooq Abdullah will not contest LS polls due to health reasons: Omar Abdullah

Mohammed Yousuf
1 minute read
Srinagar: Former J&K Chief Minister and sitting Lok Sabha member, Farooq Abdullah will not contest Lok Sabha elections due to health reasons, his son, Omar Abdullah said on Wednesday.

National Conference (NC), Vice President, Omar Abdullah told a party block convention in the Rawatpora area of Srinagar that Farooq Abdullah will not contest the Lok Sabha elections due to health reasons.

NC is yet to announce its candidates for the Srinagar and Baramulla Lok Sabha seats while it has announced its candidate, senior Gujjar/Bakarwal leader, Mian Altaf Ahmad for the Anantnag-Rajouri seat.

Source
IANS
