Hyderabad: Baba Fasiuddin Expresses Grief Over Mohammed Sardar’s Death, Cites Law and Order Concerns

Hyderabad: Former Deputy Mayor Baba Fasiuddin expressed deep sorrow over the demise of Mohammed Sardar, describing him as a brother-like figure. He revealed that due to law-and-order concerns, he was unable to attend the funeral.

“Mohammed Sardar Was Like My Brother,” says Baba Fasiuddin

Speaking to the media, Baba Fasiuddin said,

“Marhoom Mohammed Sardar mera bhai jaisa tha. Jab mujhe maaloom hua, toh main hospital jaane ke liye tayyar ho gaya.”

He added that he was emotionally prepared to visit the hospital as soon as he learned of Sardar’s passing.

Allegations Prevented Me from Going: Fasiuddin

Fasiuddin stated that upon attempting to reach the hospital, he was falsely blamed in connection with the incident.

“Magar wahan mujhe par hi ilzam lagaya gaya,” he said, indicating that his presence could have escalated the situation further.

Skips Funeral Due to Public Order Situation

Citing law and order concerns, Baba Fasiuddin explained his decision to stay away from both the hospital and the funeral.

“Is liye, law and order ko nazar mein rakhte hue, main wahan nahi gaya. Main apne bhai ke janaze mein bhi shaamil nahi ho saka.”

Appeals for Peace and Understanding

While maintaining his innocence, Fasiuddin appealed to the public and authorities to uphold peace and avoid politicizing the issue. The former Deputy Mayor emphasized his emotional connection with the deceased and mourned the fact that he could not offer a final farewell.