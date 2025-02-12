Final Chance! Telangana Govt’s Special Caste Survey Drive Begins Feb 16

Hyderabad, February 12, 2025: The Telangana government has announced a special registration drive from February 16 to 28 for individuals who were unable to participate in the ongoing statewide caste survey. This initiative aims to ensure 100% coverage of all communities, enabling accurate data collection for policy planning and social welfare programs.

Multiple Registration Channels Available

To make the process convenient and accessible, the government has provided multiple options for citizens to register:

✅ Online Registration – Citizens can register through the official government portal.

✅ Toll-Free Helpline – A dedicated helpline is available for assistance and registration.

✅ Praja Palana Desks at MDO Offices – Those preferring in-person registration can visit their local MDO offices.

Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka Calls for KCR & KTR’s Participation

Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka has called on former Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) and BRS Working President K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) to ensure their names are included in the state’s caste survey, reinforcing the importance of comprehensive participation in the enumeration process.

Why is This Survey Important?

The caste survey is a crucial step in shaping equitable government policies, welfare programs, and resource allocation for different communities. Officials have emphasized that missing out on the survey could lead to exclusion from key government benefits and schemes in the future.

Govt Assures Hassle-Free Registration Process

The Telangana government has assured that this special drive will provide an easy and hassle-free opportunity for those who missed the initial survey period. Authorities are urging all eligible individuals to take advantage of this extension and secure their inclusion in the official records.

For further details, citizens are advised to visit the official Telangana government website or contact their nearest MDO office.