Finance Ministry urges employees to avoid using ChatGPT, DeepSeek for official work

New Delhi: The Finance Ministry has issued an advisory urging its employees to refrain from using artificial intelligence (AI) tools like ChatGPT and DeepSeek for official work, citing potential risks to government data confidentiality.

The Finance Ministry’s recent advisory highlights the security concerns posed by AI tools and applications like ChatGPT and DeepSeek when used on government computers and devices. According to the advisory, these tools may compromise the confidentiality of sensitive government data and documents.

Also Read: Abhishek Sharma and Varun Chakravarthy Make Big Jumps in ICC Men’s T20I Rankings

“It has been determined that AI tools and AI apps (such as ChatGPT and DeepSeek) in the office computers and devices pose risks for confidentiality of (government) data and documents,” the Ministry stated.

IT Ministry Suggests Hosting AI Models on Indian Servers

In response to privacy concerns surrounding AI tools, the IT Ministry previously proposed that open-source AI models, such as DeepSeek, could be hosted on Indian servers to mitigate risks. The suggestion aimed to address security vulnerabilities associated with using foreign AI applications in government operations.

India’s Push for Safe and Responsible AI Models

Union Minister for Railways and Electronics and IT, Ashwini Vaishnaw, recently announced plans for India to develop its own AI model. This new AI model would be secure and ethically responsible, positioning India as a leader in global AI solutions. Vaishnaw emphasized that the country’s self-developed AI platform would enhance India’s technological capabilities while ensuring better data privacy and security.

DeepSeek Faces Global Scrutiny for Privacy Issues

DeepSeek, a Chinese AI application, has come under global scrutiny due to concerns over how it handles users’ personal data. Recently, Dutch authorities launched an investigation into the app’s privacy policies, questioning its data management practices. Other countries have also imposed similar restrictions due to security risks related to DeepSeek.

The launch of DeepSeek has raised alarms about user safety, as the AI models are developed by a Chinese company. The app is being marketed as an alternative to OpenAI’s ChatGPT, and reports have emerged that both OpenAI and Microsoft are investigating whether DeepSeek copied their APIs.

During an event in New Delhi, Sam Altman, the Co-founder and CEO of OpenAI, expressed the importance of India as a key market for AI. He noted that India is OpenAI’s second-largest market globally and emphasized the need for India to lead the development of AI solutions.

“India is a very important market for AI. It is our second-biggest market. Models are still not cheap, but they are doable. India should be a leader there, of course,” Altman remarked.

Conclusion

The Finance Ministry’s advisory underscores the importance of data security, urging employees to be cautious with AI tools like ChatGPT and DeepSeek. As India explores developing its own ethical AI model, the global debate over privacy and AI usage continues to intensify, with increasing scrutiny of tools developed outside the country.