Find Out What Salman Khan Did Right After Wrapping Up ‘Sikandar’ with Rashmika

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has officially wrapped up his highly anticipated film “Sikandar”, co-starring Rashmika Mandanna. The actor was seen sporting a rugged look with a beard throughout the shoot, which he immediately shaved off after completing the final scene.

Salman Khan Cleans Off His Beard After the Final Shoot

A close source from the production revealed:

“It was a patch-work sequence between Salman and Rashmika in Bandra, and the team completed the shoot around 8:30 PM. Right after the shoot, Salman cleaned his beard, which he had been keeping for his look in Sikandar. In real life, Salman always prefers a clean-shaven look.”

The moment was memorable, as Salman’s new fresh look quickly took over social media, with fans sharing pictures of his transformation online.

Final Touches on ‘Sikandar’ Underway

While the main filming concluded in January 2025, Salman, Rashmika, and the crew returned in February and March to shoot patch-up scenes and a promotional song.

A source added:

“The editing is locked, and work on colour grading, VFX, and background score is in progress. The final prints of Sikandar will be completed in the next five days, marking the start of the countdown for its theatrical release.”

A Big-Screen Spectacle with Action, Drama & Politics

Filming Duration: 90 days

90 days Locations: Mumbai, Hyderabad, and other parts of India

Mumbai, Hyderabad, and other parts of India Director: A.R. Murugadoss

A.R. Murugadoss Genre: Action drama with romance, politics, revenge, and thrilling action sequences

Sikandar is Salman Khan’s first collaboration with Rashmika Mandanna and features an ensemble cast, including Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, Sharman Joshi, and Prateik Babbar.

Salman Khan & Sajid Nadiadwala Reunite After ‘Kick’

This film marks the reunion of Salman Khan and producer Sajid Nadiadwala, who last worked together on the 2014 blockbuster “Kick”.

Sikandar Set for a Grand Eid 2025 Release

The much-awaited Eid 2025 release of Sikandar promises to be a cinematic spectacle, blending A.R. Murugadoss’ signature storytelling with high-intensity action. Fans are eagerly counting down the days