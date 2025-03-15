Telangana Tragedy: RTC Bus Overturns, Leaving Several Injured!

Vikarabad: In a shocking incident, a Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) bus overturned in Vikarabad on Friday, leaving 34 passengers injured, including four women who sustained serious injuries.

Bus Overturns After Getting Stuck in Mud

The accident occurred when the driver attempted to stop the bus on the roadside, but the vehicle got stuck in mud and lost balance, leading to the overturn. The bus was traveling from Parigi to Shadnagar at the time of the incident.

According to reports, more than 100 passengers were onboard. While most passengers escaped with minor injuries, four women were critically injured and have been shifted to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Passengers Allege Driver’s Negligence

Several passengers blamed the driver’s negligence for the accident, claiming that reckless driving and poor road conditions contributed to the mishap. Officials are investigating the exact cause of the accident.

Authorities have urged commuters to remain cautious and promised strict action if negligence is confirmed. Further updates on the condition of the injured are awaited.