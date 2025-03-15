Protect Green Spaces: Activists Urge Telangana Government to Halt Gachibowli Forest Auction

Hyderabad: The Telangana government is under fire from environmental activists over its decision to auction 400 acres of Kancha urban forest in Gachibowli.

The land, part of the University of Hyderabad (UoH) campus since 1974, has reportedly been transferred to the Telangana Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TGIIC) for mixed development, which is expected to generate revenue of ₹28,000 crores.

Save City Forest Raises Alarm

The environmental group “Save City Forest” has strongly opposed the auction, warning of severe ecological consequences. In a press release, the organization stated:

“The auction of this invaluable green space is not merely a loss of trees and wildlife habitat but a significant setback to our collective efforts to protect Hyderabad’s environment and biodiversity.”

The group further highlighted that the forest supports 734 species of flowering plants, 10 species of mammals, 15 species of reptiles, and 220 species of birds.

Also Read: GHMC Demolishes Illegal Shed Near DLF, Gachibowli Following High Court Orders

Ecological Significance of Kancha Gachibowli Forest

Apart from its rich biodiversity, the Kancha Gachibowli forest is home to Peacock Lake, Buffalo Lake, SR Lake, several ponds, and ancient rock formations. The activists argue that these natural features play a crucial role in preventing urban flooding, replenishing groundwater, and maintaining climate balance.

#OxygenNotAuction Campaign and Demands

To prevent the destruction of this green belt, Save City Forest has launched the #OxygenNotAuction campaign, urging the government to:

✅ Officially withdraw the auction

✅ Stop the felling of trees immediately

✅ Conduct a thorough Biodiversity Impact Assessment

✅ Declare the 400-acre Kancha Gachibowli forest as a protected area

✅ Uphold the public trust doctrine

✅ Fulfill its Fundamental Duty to protect forests and wildlife

TGIIC Dismisses Environmental Concerns

In response, the Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TGIIC) has denied allegations of environmental damage or land encroachment.

“Unlike the false claims made in certain media reports, the Buffalo and Peacock lakes are not part of the 400-acre land parcel being developed by the TGIIC,” the corporation stated.

TGIIC also assured that rock formations, including the iconic Mushroom Rock, will be preserved as green spaces within the planned development.

Public Outcry Continues

Despite TGIIC’s clarifications, environmentalists and concerned citizens continue to oppose the auction, emphasizing the long-term consequences of urban expansion at the cost of Hyderabad’s natural heritage.

With growing pressure from activists, it remains to be seen whether the Telangana government will reconsider its decision or proceed with the auction.