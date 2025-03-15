GHMC Demolishes Illegal Shed Near DLF, Gachibowli Following High Court Orders

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has launched a demolition drive at Gachibowli’s DLF area, targeting an illegally constructed shed. Acting on the orders of the High Court, GHMC officials, with the support of the police, undertook the operation to bring down the unauthorized structure.

To ensure smooth execution, a heavy police force was deployed at the site, preventing any resistance or disruptions. GHMC officials emphasized that the demolition was in accordance with legal directives and aimed at curbing unauthorized constructions in the city.

Also Read: Hyderabad Braces for Heavy Rains and Thunderstorms Next Week—Full Forecast Inside

Authorities have been cracking down on illegal encroachments across Hyderabad, reinforcing the city’s commitment to planned urban development.

More Details Awaited.